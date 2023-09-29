More empty Union Street offices to be converted into flats

Plans to turn more disused Union Street offices into flats have been given the green light.

Empty premises above the Amarone restaurant and Sk:n cosmetic treatment clinic will be converted into 11 apartments.

Developer Inspired City Living cited a “lack of appetite” for office space as cause for the change at Victoria House, 259-263 Union Street.

But plans could yet change again, with designs for students flat in the same building also being considered.

Why choose flats over offices?

Former offices in the three storeys above the Italian restaurant were previously the home of commercial property firm DM Hall.

But the company moved from the Granite Mile to a new base overlooking the Union Terrace Gardens in 2019.

Inspired City Living decided to turn the vacant space into flats after noting there was a “lack of appetite” for office facilities in the area.

He also believed that with the existing access to the upper floors, the “best possible future use” for the building would be residential.

The development will be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, two of which will be over two floors.

Claims flats will ‘encourage’ people to move to city centre

Plans were first lodged in January 2021 and were finally given the stamp of approval this week.

Council planners believe the conversion will fit in with Aberdeen city centre masterplan work to encourage people to move to the area.

They also claimed that the transformation of the buildings would ensure their long-term future.

No car parking spaces will be provided for future residents. But council officers didn’t think this was a problem due to the central location of the flats.

However, there will be 11 private cycle spaces in the basement.

Could students be moving in?

While this plan for private apartments has been approved, there is a possibility the building could change in the future.

Earlier this year, Mr Flame submitted a separate planning application to turn the Union Street offices into student accommodation.

Under that proposal, the city centre site would be transformed into 25 flats.

Floor plans revealed that the changes include a student social space, with room for a pool table and sofas.

This latest proposal is still to be determined by planning chiefs.

You can view the plans here.