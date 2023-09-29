More empty Union Street offices to be converted into flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More empty Union Street offices to be converted into flats

Vacant offices will be converted after developers claimed there was a "lack of appetite" for Victoria House in its current form.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Union Street offices in Aberdeen will soon become flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The former Union Street offices in Aberdeen will soon become flats. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans to turn more disused Union Street offices into flats have been given the green light.

Empty premises above the Amarone restaurant and Sk:n cosmetic treatment clinic will be converted into 11 apartments.

Developer Inspired City Living cited a “lack of appetite” for office space as cause for the change at Victoria House, 259-263 Union Street.

But plans could yet change again, with designs for students flat in the same building also being considered.

The flats will be located above the Amarone restaurant and Sk:n. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Why choose flats over offices?

Former offices in the three storeys above the Italian restaurant were previously the home of commercial property firm DM Hall.

But the company moved from the Granite Mile to a new base overlooking the Union Terrace Gardens in 2019.

Inspired City Living decided to turn the vacant space into flats after noting there was a “lack of appetite” for office facilities in the area.

He also believed that with the existing access to the upper floors, the “best possible future use” for the building would be residential.

The development will be a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, two of which will be over two floors.

Claims flats will ‘encourage’ people to move to city centre

Plans were first lodged in January 2021 and were finally given the stamp of approval this week.

Council planners believe the conversion will fit in with Aberdeen city centre masterplan work to encourage people to move to the area.

Victoria House used to be the home of commercial property firm DM Hall. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They also claimed that the transformation of the buildings would ensure their long-term future.

No car parking spaces will be provided for future residents. But council officers didn’t think this was a problem due to the central location of the flats.

However, there will be 11 private cycle spaces in the basement.

Could students be moving in?

While this plan for private apartments has been approved, there is a possibility the building could change in the future.

Earlier this year, Mr Flame submitted a separate planning application to turn the Union Street offices into student accommodation.

Under that proposal, the city centre site would be transformed into 25 flats.

Floor plans revealed that the changes include a student social space, with room for a pool table and sofas.

This latest proposal is still to be determined by planning chiefs.

You can view the plans here.

