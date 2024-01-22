Aberdeenshire firm Coretrax gets year off to flying start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire firm Coretrax gets year off to flying start

Five new contracts and plans to grow its headcount by nearly one-third follow 'record-breaking' 2023.

Coretrax workshop activity.
Coretrax has also strengthened its well intervention capabilities. Image: Big Partnership
By Keith Findlay

Aberdeenshire-based oilfield technology firm Coretrax has started the year with a clutch of contract wins and ambitious growth plans.

The company said it is poised for further growth this year, with five multi-year contract wins secured.

And it plans to grow its footprint in Asia Pacific by a further 30%.

It also expects to increase its 320-strong workforce by an additional 100 people across its bases in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

We have experienced a period of sustained growth and are excited to be entering 2024 with a strong pipeline of work and plans for further expansion in the coming months.”

John Fraser, CEO, Coretrax

Coretrax, which has its headquarters in Portlethen, declined to say how much the new contracts are worth or who the clients are.

But it said they included its first project win in Latin America and a breakthrough for one of its product lines in the United Arab Emirates.

The firm also highlighted its largest geothermal contract to date, a multi-year project in Denmark.

Coretrax worker.
Image: Newsline Media

Chief executive John Fraser said: “We have experienced a period of sustained growth and are excited to be entering 2024 with a strong pipeline of work and plans for further expansion in the coming months. Our technology spans the entire well lifecycle which means we can support operators from drilling right through to the plugging and abandonment phase.

Growing international demand for Coretrax’s technology

“The coming 12 months will see us increase our headcount and footprint globally, with Asia Pacific a particular focus for the business as we respond to increasing demand for our technology across countries including Australia, Brunei and Malaysia.

“We are also eager to extend our operations in the geothermal and CCS (carbon capture and storage) sectors.”

John Fraser, chief executive, Coretrax.
John Fraser, chief executive, Coretrax. Image: Big Partnership

Coretrax said it had a record-breaking year in 2023, delivering upwards of 500 projects globally as demand for its technology continues to rise. Closer to home, as of September, the company’s tools were active across all 24 active installations in the North Sea.

Meanwwhile, the firm has made a number of key appointments in recent months. These include its first sales and operations manager for Africa and a country manager for Australia, New Zealand and Papa New Guinea.

‘Significant technology acquisition

Other recent developments at Coretrax include its “significant” acquisition of a suite of technology from US company Wireline Drilling Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Mr Fraser said: “The additional technologies have integrated seamlessly into our portfolio of tools and are supporting several new contractsm including a global supermajor and an ongoing long-term project in the Middle East.

Coretrax employee
Coretrax says it is expanding on the back of demand for its products and services across its global operations. Image: Big Partnership

Coretrax has a portfolio of more than 50 technologies.

The last set of published accounts for the firm show it made pre-tax profits of £5.1 million on turnover of £65.3m in 2022.

Private equity firm Buckthorn Partners has held a majority stake in the business since 2018.

More from Local Business

Shaun Campbell, project manager, BP and Simon McBain, managing director, Camm-Pro, at Forsyths in Buckie.
Multi-million-pound BP boost for Aberdeenshire firm
Transformation of unused building at Coleburn Distillery given the green light as part of whisky resort.
Piggery to bistro at Coleburn Distillery whisky resort and glasshouse plans for Glen Grant
Stuart Forrester (left) and Donald Mackay are re-opening the premises as a bar, restaurant and live music venue Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I’m sure people will like what they see': Rose Street Foundry bar opening date…
The former printing works that could be given new life. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Potential new business for former printing works on Elgin's South Street
Gollachy Ice House up for sale. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Gollachy Ice House: Portgordon landmark which was earmarked for cafe and wellbeing centre goes…
The proposed Fortrose Co-op supermarket.
Co-op 'assessing options' as planners reject new bid to relocate Fortrose supermarket
A visualisation of the new manufacturing plant from the Cromarty Firth. Image: Global Energy Group
Highlands declared 'open for business' as first green freeport project approved
Dale Roberston and Ian Somers, who have opened Velohub at Transition Extreme as a way to "beat the bus gates" in Aberdeen. Image: Velohub/Creegan Communications
New e-bike scheme at Aberdeen Beach could 'help people beat the bus gates'
The number of people driving over the Skye Bridge is increasing Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This needs to change urgently'. Calls for cash for Skye as visitor numbers rocket
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes reveals plans to expand visitor centre . Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes to expand visitor centre and green light for new…

Conversation