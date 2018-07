A London-headquartered infrastructure fund has struck a deal to buy an oil and gas pipeline firm with offices in Aberdeen for £1.3 billion, a news report said today.

Wren House will purchase North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) from ArcLight Capital, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

Wren House is the infrastructure investment arm of Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, KIA. Its other UK investments include stakes in Associated British Ports (ABP), London City Airport and Thames Water.

