More cases linked to Covid-19 outbreak on North Sea platform

More cases of Covid-19 have been discovered following an outbreak on a North Sea platform.

Last week, production on the FPF-1 floating production facility was shut down after four people on board tested positive for the virus.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed a further 13 cases have been found on the installation, which is operated by Ithaca Energy, taking the total number of positive tests since the outbreak began to 17.

Ithaca has moved to minimum manning levels on board, and it is understood it will only begin to increase the number of workers on the platform once a deep clean has been carried out.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is monitoring the situation along with Public Health Scotland.

A HSE spokesman said: “HSE is aware of the situation at the FPF-1 oil production vessel and is in contact with Ithaca Energy to ensure transmission risk of coronavirus are brought under control.”

In a statement, Ithaca said: “The safety and wellbeing of our workforce is our top priority. Production on the FPF-1 has been shut in to ensure the safety of all those onboard.

“We are moving to minimum manning, conducting a thorough deep clean, and implementing daily testing of those essential personnel remaining onboard the platform.

“All personnel downmanned from the asset have been tested upon returning onshore and contact tracing conducted where appropriate.

“We are introducing pre-mobilisation testing for all crews mobilising to Ithaca Energy operated assets this week.

“We will not seek to restart production until we can start up in a safe and controlled manner.”