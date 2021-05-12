The Glencoe Inn reopens after £500k-plus revamp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crerar Hotels has re-opened the Glencoe Inn to guests, showcasing the results of a refurbishment of more than £500,000.

Boasting new-look bedrooms, food and drink offerings and outdoor areas, the four-star inn has been transformed and is again welcoming back visitors to the world-famous glen.

All 15 guest rooms and bathrooms have been fully refurbished, with interiors inspired by the surrounding rugged landscape – taking in views across Loch Leven and the Pap of Glencoe.

Those looking for something extra special can book into the Loch View Feature Suite, with a roll-top bath in the bay window and uninterrupted views of the loch.

As well as a thermal experience with a hot tub and sauna, the outdoor spa offers one of the country’s most jaw-dropping backdrops.

The inn’s food and drink offering has also been upgraded as part of the six-figure investment.

The hotel’s bar and grill, The Gathering, continues to serve Scottish steaks and burgers, alongside its fish suppers.

Alternatively, diners can opt for the new Steak & Lobster Bistro menu, featuring native grass-fed Scottish beef and venison from the Crerar Home Farm, and local seafood from the surrounding lochs.

Crerar Hotels chief executive Chris Wayne-Wills said: “We’re thrilled on two counts – re-opening our doors to welcome guests and showcasing the results of an outstanding refurbishment.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, we have created a home-from-home experience against the backdrop of one of Scotland’s most famous landscapes – exactly what we were determined to do when the investment was secured.”

© Crerar Hotel Group

Mr Wayne-Wills added: “The sumptuous interiors have been created with true Scottish hospitality in mind, and the result is the absolute definition of low-key luxury that we’re confident our guests will love. We’re offering the ultimate Scottish getaway that reflects our world-class location.

“We’re already receiving fantastic feedback from guests, and expect to have an exceptionally busy summer when staycationers across the UK get a glimpse of what lies in store.”

Crerar Hotels’ portfolio also includes the Deeside Inn at Ballater, Golf View Hotel & Spa in Nairn, Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa in Craignure, Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray, Oban Bay Hotel & Spa and Thainstone House, near Inverurie.

The company recently reopened the Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa after a £3 million revamp. A total of 72 luxury bedrooms and public areas were refurbished, and a new restaurant and two bars added.

Edinburgh-based Crerar Hotels is owned by west Highland businessman Paddy Crerar.

Two years ago – before the pandemic – the firm said it was making significant inroads into a multimillion-pound reinvestment to position its portfolio at the “top end” of Scottish hospitality.

The move was aimed at meeting growing demand from affluent UK tourists, as well as a growing number of visitors from “high-value” Asian markets.

It will likely be a while before visitors from overseas flock back to Scotland, due to Covid-19, but the recent relaxation of travel restrictions within the UK offers the whole north tourism industry a chance to take advantage of pent-up domestic demand.

Earlier this week Barclays said the Highlands were poised for a £1 billion-plus staycation windfall this year.

The banking giant produced a top 10 list of holiday destinations around Britain, ranked by their expected economic boost from domestic tourism.

The Highlands were in seventh spot, thanks to an anticipated staycation boost worth £1.135bn. Cornwall topped the list, due to expectations of a near-£1.7bn boost.

According to Barclays, 23 million people around the UK will holiday domestically during 2021 – adding almost £31bn to Britain’s economy.

