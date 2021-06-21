Deloitte has announced nine new partner and director promotions in Scotland.

The six new directors include two in the professional services firm’s Aberdeen office, Kat Innes and Bradley Watts.

The new roles for Ms Innes and Mr Watts are in Deloitte’s audit/assurance and financial advisory practices respectively.

Deloitte also has two new directors in each of its Edinburgh and Glasgow offices, while the three new partners include two in Edinburgh – Lesley Smillie and Stephen Pratt – and one in Glasgow, Michael Caullay.

Nearly half (four) of the promotions are women, increasing Deloitte’s female representation at partner level in Scotland to 23% and director level to 35%.

New Edinburgh-based partner Lesley Smillie, who joined Deloitte in 2005, now leads the firm’s public sector business operations division both in Scotland and across the rest of the UK.

Steve Williams, senior partner for Deloitte in Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “The past 12 months have posed many unique challenges for businesses right across the country and we, along with our clients, have had to be agile to changing market conditions and shifting consumer behaviours.

“Our business in Scotland, however, remains in a strong position and that is down to the expertise and dedication of our staff, who have adapted to new ways of working and have supported our clients through these uncertain times.

‘Integral role’

“Lesley, Michael, and Stephen have each played an integral role in growing and nurturing their teams and respective business areas and should feel incredibly proud of this achievement.

“Congratulations also to our six new directors who have shown their ability to navigate these uncertain times, while continuing to support our clients and colleagues within the business.”

Nearly 80 partner promotions in the UK this month

Overall, Deloitte has promoted 79 people to partner across the UK this month. Deloitte UK also recently announced three new additions to its leadership team, with Lisa Stott joining as managing partner for tax and legal, Jackie Henry taking over as managing partner for people and purpose and Kirsty Newman appointed as UK market chairwoman.

The number of UK partners of the global business now stands at 1,115.

