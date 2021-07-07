Maersk Training nets £1m-plus deal with Diamond Offshore

Maersk Training has said it will deliver “fit for purpose” and “industry-leading” immersive simulation and crew resource management training for Diamond Offshore crews worldwide under a new £1 million-plus contract.

The global training management and service (TMS) agreement will also see Maersk Training deliver a full suite of upskilling and competency management services through its smartphone-based TMS app.

These services include training management administration, competency programme management, and licence management. The app also has a learning management system, e-learning hosting, and digital expense management.

The new deal means US-headquartered drilling contractor Diamond Offshore, whose global operations include a base in Dyce, Aberdeen, will have access to a worldwide network of more than 500 qualified third-party training providers, with preferred pricing agreements negotiated by Maersk Traning.

‘Trendsetter for the oil and gas, wind, and maritime industries’

Johan Uggla, chief executive, Maersk Training, said: “We know how much Diamond values the importance of fit-for-purpose immersive simulation training, and we are eager to carry their legacy training programmes into the future.

“We are also extremely excited about the enhanced mobile app capabilities we will be delivering for Diamond.

“These upgrades and new features make our app a one-of-a-kind solution and a trendsetter for the oil and gas, wind, and maritime industries.”

Diamond Offshore provides contract drilling services globally, with a total fleet of 15 offshore drilling rigs – consisting of 11 semisubmersibles and four dynamically positioned drillships.

Maersk Training teaches organisations, crews and individuals in the oil and gas, maritime and wind industries how to improve safety and operational performance. It runs 14 training centres around the world.

10 years at Portlethen

The Danish company launched its Portlethen facility, near Aberdeen, in early 2011 in a near-£750,000 investment, joining established training providers Petrofac and Falck Nutec, alongside another market newcomer, Survivex, in delivering oil and gas industry training to offshore workers in the area.

Founded in 1978 as part of Danish shipping giant AP Moller–Maersk, the firm is now an independent business offering training to all companies.

