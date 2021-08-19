Commercial property: Burnett & Reid moves to new Aberdeen premises and opens office in Banchory

North-east law firm Burnett & Reid has relocated to new headquarters in Aberdeen and expanded into Banchory.

The firm, which employs 38 staff, has moved from Golden Square to the heart of the west end at 9 Queens Road.

It has also relocated eight members of its team to Banchory Business Centre, situated in Deeside’s Hill of Banchory Business Park.

A full-service law firm, Burnett & Reid was established more than 250 years ago and is believed to be the oldest legal practice in Aberdeen.

The firm said the move to two offices marks a significant milestone in its long-term growth plans as it continues to expand its service offering across the region and beyond.

Help growth and adapt to new ways of working

William Robertson, a partner with the firm, believes the new offices will provide Burnett & Reid with modern, flexible working spaces that will suit the organisation’s needs as it continues to grow, while also adopting new ways of working post-pandemic.

He said: “Moving to recently refurbished premises in Aberdeen’s west end shows our continued commitment to our city-based clients, while opening an office in Banchory will provide those based in Aberdeenshire with an easily accessed alternative meeting place.

“A full-service offering will be provided from both sites, with solicitors specialising in corporate, commercial, property, employment, residential, rural and private client law based in each.

“This is an exciting time for the firm as we not only embrace new ways of working following the Covid-19 pandemic, but also create a platform for further growth.

“We’re looking forward to settling into our new premises and bringing on board new talent in the coming months.”

Banchory Business Centre, operated by Leys Estate Group, offers flexible serviced and non-serviced office space as well as meeting and conference rooms for both tenants and the local community.