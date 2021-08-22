Small business focus: Variety is the spice of life for business consultant Andrew Mackay

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Andrew Mackay, managing director of Drumnadrochit-based business consultancy Phoenix Highland.

How and why did you start in business?

Born in Inverness, I gained honours and masters degrees in accountancy, finance and economic development at Napier and Glasgow universities, with an MBA from Heriot-Watt.

My career started with the Royal Bank of Scotland, initially in branch banking and for five years as a legal adviser. In 1989 I joined Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE)’s predecessor – the Highlands and Islands Development Board – as an investigating officer, before becoming a senior business manager and auditor.

I’ve worked within the public sector framework – HIE, Highland Business Gateway and Business Gateway Aberdeen City and Shire – ever since, initially as an employee and then, from 1992, as a self-employed contractor.

Work has taken me all over the Highlands and Islands and north-east, helping a vast array of business owners – everyone from new starts to businesses going for growth, retrenchment or even insolvency if all else has failed.

After seven years working out of Aberdeen my wife, Fiona, and I decided it was time for me to return home to the family farm in Drumnadrochit, which I did two years ago, setting up a new contracting business, Phoenix Highland.

How did you get to where you are today?

My success is based on word-of-mouth and personal contacts, and during my time as a contractor to HIE and Business Gateway work flooded in. More recently, many former clients have asked me to work for them privately, which I am delighted to do.

Who helped you?

The decision to go it alone in 1992, moving from the security of public sector employment into self-employment, was a big one and it followed considerable discussion with Fiona. She has been hugely supportive ever since, as were my parents.

The local enterprise companies that operated under HIE were also great supporters, contracting with me because they were fully aware of the quality of work I delivered, be it advice/support, securing funding, or both.

More recently, membership of the Federation of Small Businesses has allowed me to attend some excellent online networking meetings which attract participants from all over Scotland and beyond. I’ve made some interesting contacts for future potential engagement.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Constantly taking on new work. Working days generally start at 7am and end late at night. Midnight oil costs us a fortune.

What is your greatest achievement?

Putting the deal and planning/financial package together for the construction of a daycare centre in Drumnadrochit. It’s a real boon to many lonely and elderly people in the glen who can’t get around on their own, and it was a pleasure to be able to help.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Globally, increasing temperatures must be top of everyone’s agendas, and Scotland must do more to restore our designated land and absorb carbon back out of the atmosphere.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Buy a house or apartment in or around the town of Teror in Gran Canaria.

What do you do to relax?

Our farm lies beside Urquhart Castle and there is always something interesting to do. I’ve been clipping sheep this week. I find the contrast with my day job very relaxing and I love gathering in wood from the forest, cutting it up and having it ready for the cold nights.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I have lots of books but reading them is on the backburner at the moment – my reading time is devoted to learning Spanish.

What do you waste your money on?

Too much malt whisky and Spanish movies, though whisky does help me learn and understand Spanish.

How would your friends describe you?

I have a circle of close and very supportive friends and family who don’t hesitate to make their own suggestions/recommendations known if they feel it would be beneficial.

What would your enemies say about you?

With well over 30 years in economic development under my belt, I have never had nasty feedback. I give each client my all and then move on to the next case.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Living on a farm with a steep hill off the A82, a four-wheel drive is essential and I’m very happy with my Mercedes GLA 4Matic. It has to be more of the same in future.

