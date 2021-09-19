Small business focus: Jennifer Macdonald-Nethercott’s days as Cyril the Squirrel are behind her

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Jennifer Macdonald-Nethercott, managing director and founder of Grantown firms Wilder Waves and Strath Communications.

How and why did you start in business?

My first job, working in the Aviemore Coylumbridge Hotel’s leisure department, taught me the importance of teamwork and customer service, and included everything from lifeguarding to being Cyril the Squirrel. It was also a lot of fun.

I then moved into a sales and marketing role, and quickly discovered cold-calling was not for me.

But I loved marketing, especially getting to know customers – discovering what they want from products and services, and then ensuring these were delivered to them profitably. I was also lucky to have a really supportive manager.

Going it alone

Then, three years ago, I left the corporate world to set up my own successful marketing consultancy – Strath Communications.

After 20 years promoting other people’s brands and services – everything from automotive to food and drink – I really wanted to create my own brand, and to market and sell my own products.

Wilder Waves started as an idea in February this year and now, seven months later, both the brand and the business exist, sitting alongside Strath Communications.

How did you get to where you are today?

I was motivated by family holidays spent surfing and paddleboarding, and by a desire to do more for our precious oceans. Lockdown gave me the opportunity to make my dreams a reality.

I wanted to create clothing that people buy because of the great designs and the company’s sustainability ethos.

After extensive research I identified products that match these aims – everything from using only organic cotton and recycled packaging to making sure the ink used for the designs is non-toxic and vegan.

Protecting the world’s oceans

A donation from every sale via our Wild Waves website goes to Ocean Generation.

I’m working flat out on PR and with influencers to grow the audience and sales. Part of the journey has involved applying for trademarks to protect the brand, sourcing suppliers, and selecting the charity we wanted to donate to.

Wilder Waves also allows me to test formats like Instagram reels and TikTok, and to trial new ideas and marketing campaigns. I use the lessons learned to help my customers at Strath Communications.

Who helped you?

Starting Wilder Waves has involved the whole family and in addition to choosing everything from the final branding to t-shirt designs, they have provided extremely energetic support throughout.

I’ve also found a great mentor, someone who can help me navigate the fashion world and create my product and sales plans for the next 12 months.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has been an amazing support, connecting me with other entrepreneurs through its networks and allowing me to access its legal helpline and online documents to ensure I have all the essential building blocks in place.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Saying “yes” to everything at the start of my business journey, rather than focusing on what will help me achieve my goals. It’s called shiny-object syndrome.

What is your greatest achievement?

Apart from my family, it has to be becoming businesswoman of the year at the 2021 Highland Business Women’s Awards. I’m now having a crack at the FSB’s Celebrating Small Business Awards 2022.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Education, and showing our young people that setting up your own business is a desirable and viable career option.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To have Wilder Waves slogan t-shirts listed in a selection of retailers in 2022, and to see people walking down the street wearing the designs.

What do you do to relax?

Our family loves heading to the coast with surf and paddleboards for the weekend. Closer to home, it’s taking our border terrier for walks.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m Netflixed out, so to escape the glum news cycle of the past 18 months I’ve really got into podcasts. I’m currently listening to Can Marketing Save The Planet?

What do you waste your money on?

Nothing, though I do like to treat myself to great coffee with my Nespresso subscription.

How would your friends describe you?

Focused, motivated and committed.

What would your enemies say about you?

You’d need to ask them.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

Currently, it’s a Toyota Rav4 so that we can get about in the winter, but I dream of a Jaguar iPace.

