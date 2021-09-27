Sky salmon farmer turns its focus on expansion after royal visit

Salmon farming start-up Organic Sea Harvest (OSH), hopes to offer a royal treat all year round if its planning appeal for a third site is successful.

OSH currently operates two fish farm sites on the Skye coast, at Invertote and Culanacnoc.

Plans for a third site at Balmaqueen, in north-east Skye, were rejected in January.

They were thrown out by Highland Council’s north planning committee by eight votes to six.

Operating only two sites means a necessary halt in harvesting during the year.

OSH said a third would ensure a year-round supply of its organic salmon, while also creating local jobs.

Ove Thu, the firm’s chief executive, added: “We are always looking forward to strengthening the Isle of Skye’s position as a top producer of organic food.

“If we get the go-ahead for a third farm, this will enable us to ensure a steady, year-round supply of delicious salmon that meets the UK Soil Association’s organic standards.

“Already, our farms provide numerous benefits to the local economy, including providing full-time, year-round work for 17 staff – and supporting other businesses, such as the Isle of Skye Smokehouse.

“If we are able to secure a third farm, we’ll be looking to extend our partnerships and work together to ensure Skye is in the best position to share its produce with the world.”

OSH’s salmon was brought to the attention of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during their recent visit to Skye.

The firm’s co-founders – Alister Mackinnon and Alex MacInnes – and chief operating officer Robert Wyvill had the chance to explain their organic farming methods to the royal pair when they met businesses in Portree as part of a larger tour of the island.

Mr Mackinnon presented the royals with freshly smoked, organic salmon, harvested the previous day at Invertote and cold-smoked at Isle of Skye Smokehouse.

It followed the delivery of a salmon fillet from OSH’s first harvest to Prince Charles’ chef at Clarence House in June. Another fillet went to Buckingham Palace.

Mr Macinnes said: “It was an honour to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay to Skye.

“I was delighted to share with them our carefully produced, organic salmon.

“We are proud of our product and were thrilled to present it to the duke, given his long-term devotion to organic farming methods.”

Mr Macinnes added: “The duke asked about our salmon farming methods, including our stocking density and how we handle sea lice.

‘He told me to finish his dram’

“It was a pleasure to talk to someone so knowledgeable and interested in our mission to create top-quality, organic salmon.

“He was very positive and commented on our sustainability. It is hoped we will be able to invite him to visit our farms, Covid permitting.

“I also explained to the duke that our smoked salmon is best washed down with a nice Talisker – and he told me to finish his dram. Unfortunately, I couldn’t as I was driving later.”

West Coast Organics, Isle of Skye Fudge Company and Island at the Edge were among the other businesses that enjoyed a royal boost.

