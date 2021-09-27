Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Sky salmon farmer turns its focus on expansion after royal visit

By Keith Findlay
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Charles and Camilla came away from Portree with some locally produced organic salmon.
Salmon farming start-up Organic Sea Harvest (OSH), hopes to offer a royal treat all year round if its planning appeal for a third site is successful.

OSH currently operates two fish farm sites on the Skye coast, at Invertote and Culanacnoc.

Plans for a third site at Balmaqueen, in north-east Skye, were rejected in January.

They were thrown out by Highland Council’s north planning committee by eight votes to six.

If we are able to secure a third farm, we’ll be looking to extend our partnerships and work together to ensure Skye is in the best position to share its produce with the world.”

Ove Thu, chief executive, Organic Sea Harvest.

Operating only two sites means a necessary halt in harvesting during the year.

OSH said a third would ensure a year-round supply of its organic salmon, while also creating local jobs.

Ove Thu, the firm’s chief executive, added: “We are always looking forward to strengthening the Isle of Skye’s position as a top producer of organic food.

“If we get the go-ahead for a third farm, this will enable us to ensure a steady, year-round supply of delicious salmon that meets the UK Soil Association’s organic standards.

Salmon from Organic Sea Harvest.

“Already, our farms provide numerous benefits to the local economy, including providing full-time, year-round work for 17 staff – and supporting other businesses, such as the Isle of Skye Smokehouse.

“If we are able to secure a third farm, we’ll be looking to extend our partnerships and work together to ensure Skye is in the best position to share its produce with the world.”

OSH’s salmon was brought to the attention of the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during their recent visit to Skye.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay were keen to find out about Organic Sea Harvest.

The firm’s co-founders – Alister Mackinnon and Alex MacInnes – and chief operating officer Robert Wyvill had the chance to explain their organic farming methods to the royal pair when they met businesses in Portree as part of a larger tour of the island.

Mr Mackinnon presented the royals with freshly smoked, organic salmon, harvested the previous day at Invertote and cold-smoked at Isle of Skye Smokehouse.

It followed the delivery of a salmon fillet from OSH’s first harvest to Prince Charles’ chef at Clarence House in June. Another fillet went to Buckingham Palace.

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Portree, on Skye.

Mr Macinnes said: “It was an honour to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay to Skye.

“I was delighted to share with them our carefully produced, organic salmon.

“We are proud of our product and were thrilled to present it to the duke, given his long-term devotion to organic farming methods.”

Mr Macinnes added: “The duke asked about our salmon farming methods, including our stocking density and how we handle sea lice.

‘He told me to finish his dram’

“It was a pleasure to talk to someone so knowledgeable and interested in our mission to create top-quality, organic salmon.

“He was very positive and commented on our sustainability. It is hoped we will be able to invite him to visit our farms, Covid permitting.

“I also explained to the duke that our smoked salmon is best washed down with a nice Talisker – and he told me to finish his dram. Unfortunately, I couldn’t as I was driving later.”

West Coast Organics, Isle of Skye Fudge Company and Island at the Edge were among the other businesses that enjoyed a royal boost.

