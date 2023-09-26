Iconic fizzy drink firm AG Barr to turn more Irn-Bru into Pwr-Bru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic fizzy drink firm AG Barr to turn more Irn-Bru into Pwr-Bru

Chief executive Roger White tells us about the firm's 'exciting plans' for energy drinks and cocktails.

By Keith Findlay
Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr.
Roger White, chief executive of AG Barr. Image: Daniel Lynch/Shutterstock

AG Barr aims to power up its iconic Irn-Bru brand with a bigger range of energy drinks.

The firm’s boss, Roger White, told The Press and Journal (P&J) new product launches in the second half of its trading year would be an “evolution” of its Pwr-Bru sub-brand.

Marrying the “essence” of Irn-Bru with “bold flavour”, plus caffeine, taurine and B-Vitamins to feed an energy drink hungry market has already created four varieties of Pwr-Bru – Origin Original, Diablo Cherry, Maverick Berry and Dropkick Tropical.

New cocktail products coming too

New products are on their way, Mr White said, adding: “We’ll also be launching shake-and-serve cocktails for the hospitality market and a double-strength cocktail for retail.”

He was speaking after AG Barr announced a 6.7% year-on-year jump in adjusted pre-tax profits, to £27 million, for the 26 weeks to July 30. Like-for-like revenue rose by 10.4% to £174.3m.

Mr White said part of the sales improvement was down to inflation but volumes were up too.

AG Barr is best known for making “Scotland’s other national drink”.

The total UK soft drinks market increased in value by 8.8% across the period, while reported volumes fell by 4.2%.

“Sustained price inflation has continued to feature across the market,” AG Barr said, adding: “Against this backdrop we have gained both value and volume market share.

Meanwhile, Mr White said he wished famous old rival Bon Accord Soft Drinks well following its revival and subsequent success in getting its products into supermarkets.

Renewing old rivalries?

At one time, AG Barr, Bon Accord and James Dunbar dominated the Scottish soft drink market.

The 120-year-old Bon Accord brand was born in the north-east.

It withered and died in 2000 but has been relaunched and refreshed by Edinburgh-based Karen Knowles, great-great granddaughter of the brand’s Robb family founders.

Mr White said: “It’s a lot smaller than us, of course, but we wish them well.”

Irn-Bru transport fleet.
AJ Barr’s road fleet has recently been hit by industrial action. Image: Instinctif Partners

AG Barr’s chief executive also said AG Barr had not been thwarted in its attempts to “get the Bru through” to customers throughout the UK, despite strike action at its production and distribution centre in Cumbernauld.

The ongoing dispute involves drivers who turned down a 5% pay rise.

Unite the Union has claimed the strikes may hit the “cash-rich” firm’s supplies of “Scotland’s other national drink” and urged bosses at AG Barr to “do the right thing”.

The strikes have had no impact on performance “in any shape or form,” Mr White told the P&J. The dispute involves a relatively small number of drivers at the firm, he added.

‘Legions of people’ at AG Barr devoted time and energy to preparing for ill-fated deposit return scheme

Asked if the collapse of Scotland’s proposed Deposit Return Scheme had blown much of a hole in AG Barr’s first half balance sheet, he said it was more of an “opportunity cost”.

The firm invested “huge value in time and effort”, with “legions of people”across the business devoting energy to preparing for the ill-fated scheme’s introduction, he said.

On the company’s results, Mr White said: “We have made significant financial and strategic progress in the first half and have exciting plans in place for the balance of the year to sustain our growth momentum.”

Funkin cocktails.
AG Barr’s other products include Funkin cocktails. Image: Instinctif Partners

Financial services group AJ Bell said the UK market for  sports and energy drinks was enjoying “robust growth”.

It also said AG Barr was on track to grow annual profits for  a third straight year as it “picks up the pieces in the wake of the damage done by lockdowns and the pandemic”.

Bottles of Irn-Bru in the production hall at AG Barr's factory in Cumbernauld.
Bottles of Irn-Bru in the production hall at AG Barr’s factory in Cumbernauld. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

AJ Bell added: “The trade-off may well be that the company sacrifices some operating margin to achieve this, but shareholders could still be pleased if the outcome is a resumption of sustained growth, especially after the challenges that have faced the firm over the past decade or so.

“These have included regulation on sugar content, Covid and lockdowns, carbon dioxide shortages and now input cost inflation. The uncertainty caused by Scotland’s proposed deposit return scheme continues to linger, even if it is currently in abeyance.”

How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland’s ‘other national drink’?

