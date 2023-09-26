New crossing confirmed for A90 crash hotspot following death of OAP

The new layout of three central reservations on the A90 will be decided by the end of next month.

A new layout was proposed by north-east MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon councillor Gillian Owen.

The pair previously wrote to Transport Scotland over concerns about the crossings at Tipperty Industrial Estate, Logie Road near Ellon, and the junction leading to Logie Farm.

It comes after a 74-year-old man died in a collision involving a car and a lorry at the Tipperty junction last January.

The road also closed earlier this month, following a two-vehicle crash which also happened at the same junction.

The accident prompted Connon Oils, based at Tipperty, to instruct its drivers to use the Ellon roundabout and Newburgh slipway due to the risks associated with crossing the busy dual carriageway.

After the fatal crash, a consultation was carried out asking the public for views on several measures, including the possible closure of the central reserve openings at these junctions.

In a fresh response to Mr Kerr, Transport Scotland has revealed new layouts to the road may be built to replace the current central reservations.

He said: “The current layout of these central reservations is extremely dangerous and I welcome Transport Scotland’s update that the preferred option to improve safety will be confirmed at the end of next month.

“Crossing the A90 at these three places is a terrifying experience and there is no doubt action such as creating proper filter lanes needs to be taken to prevent another fatal crash from happening.

“It’s vital that some form of access for people living and working in Tipperty and Logie is maintained to allow them to get on to the A90 and this must be taken into consideration when these options are decided next month.

“I look forward to seeing the preferred option which I hope will prevent any further tragedies from occurring on the road.”

While Mrs Owen added: “I’m delighted Transport Scotland has eventually come back with possible safety options for the gaps on the A90 around Tipperty.

“I have suggested to them that the central reservation near Connon’s is particularly small, and a filter lane going off would increase safety for drivers.

“Safety is key and it was sad that another collision occurred earlier this month which is why whatever Transport Scotland intends to do must be done swiftly.”

Transport Scotland’s interim director of roads, Donald Morrison, said: “The road safety review carried out last year identified several possible options for the three central reservation crossings.

“Each is currently being evaluated to determine the most appropriate solution. It is important this work is robust and can withstand challenge.

“It, therefore, involves the design development of each option, existing (and potentially new) junction-geometry, considerations against current design standards, accident records, potential changes to the public’s travel routes, and also the results from the public consultation.

“Once the potential options have been developed, they will be assessed and compared to determine the most appropriate solution to be adopted.

“This requires careful consideration and a report on the findings is expected to be with Transport Scotland by the end of October.”