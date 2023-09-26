New crossing confirmed for A90 crash hotspot following death of OAP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New crossing confirmed for A90 crash hotspot following death of OAP

The preferred option to change the layout of three central reservations on the A90 following a fatal crash last year will be decided at the end of October, transport chiefs have revealed.

By Shanay Taylor
Liam Kerr and Gillian Owen.
Councillor Gillian Owen and MSP Liam Kerr wrote to Transport Scotland over concerns about the crossings. Image: Andy McLaren.

The new layout of three central reservations on the A90 will be decided by the end of next month.

A new layout was proposed by north-east MSP Liam Kerr and Ellon councillor Gillian Owen.

The pair previously wrote to Transport Scotland over concerns about the crossings at Tipperty Industrial Estate, Logie Road near Ellon, and the junction leading to Logie Farm.

It comes after a 74-year-old man died in a collision involving a car and a lorry at the Tipperty junction last January.

A 74-year-old man died in a collision on A90

The road also closed earlier this month, following a two-vehicle crash which also happened at the same junction.

The accident prompted Connon Oils, based at Tipperty, to instruct its drivers to use the Ellon roundabout and Newburgh slipway due to the risks associated with crossing the busy dual carriageway.

After the fatal crash, a consultation was carried out asking the public for views on several measures, including the possible closure of the central reserve openings at these junctions.

In a fresh response to Mr Kerr, Transport Scotland has revealed new layouts to the road may be built to replace the current central reservations.

‘Crossing the A90 at these three places is a terrifying experience

He said: “The current layout of these central reservations is extremely dangerous and I welcome Transport Scotland’s update that the preferred option to improve safety will be confirmed at the end of next month.

“Crossing the A90 at these three places is a terrifying experience and there is no doubt action such as creating proper filter lanes needs to be taken to prevent another fatal crash from happening.

“It’s vital that some form of access for people living and working in Tipperty and Logie is maintained to allow them to get on to the A90 and this must be taken into consideration when these options are decided next month.

“I look forward to seeing the preferred option which I hope will prevent any further tragedies from occurring on the road.”

While Mrs Owen added: “I’m delighted Transport Scotland has eventually come back with possible safety options for the gaps on the A90 around Tipperty.

“I have suggested to them that the central reservation near Connon’s is particularly small, and a filter lane going off would increase safety for drivers.

“Safety is key and it was sad that another collision occurred earlier this month which is why whatever Transport Scotland intends to do must be done swiftly.”

The new layout to be decided by next month

Transport Scotland’s interim director of roads, Donald Morrison, said: “The road safety review carried out last year identified several possible options for the three central reservation crossings.

“Each is currently being evaluated to determine the most appropriate solution. It is important this work is robust and can withstand challenge.

“It, therefore, involves the design development of each option, existing (and potentially new) junction-geometry, considerations against current design standards, accident records, potential changes to the public’s travel routes, and also the results from the public consultation.

“Once the potential options have been developed, they will be assessed and compared to determine the most appropriate solution to be adopted.

“This requires careful consideration and a report on the findings is expected to be with Transport Scotland by the end of October.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen letters on Castlegate.
Giant Aberdeen letters to move to Union Terrace Gardens
Police at the scene.
Police rush to ongoing incident at Aberdeen street
Park Road, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ellon stalker repeatedly caught prowling outside home of Aberdeen woman
Plans for the inside of the Burns pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens, the future home of SugarBird Wines. Image: Rebecca Lewis/SugarBird Wines
Cheers! Booze licence approved for Sugarbird wine bar at Union Terrace Gardens as opening…
Someone pouring a glass of champagne outside Aberdeen's M&S branch
Aberdeen's flagship M&S given permission to sell Prosecco amid pleas not to close St…
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee disrupted due to track safety inspection
Police are at the scene in Stonehaven.
Man dies following disturbance at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven
Blue lorry with smoke on A90
Lorry catches fire on A90 near Newburgh
William Bruce of Montrose manufacturing firm Plasboard.
William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies
Left to right: Susan Davidson, Jennifer Buchan and Stephanie Steele the picket line.
'I'm striking for better pay - I work 60 hours a week over two…