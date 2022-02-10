Masks off: Local parents and officials welcome relaxed mask rules

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parents have welcomed the ‘beginning of the end’ of face masks in class – with some vowing to fight to get rid of them completely.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday afternoon that the face mask rule will change beginning in March.

After February 28, secondary pupils and staff will not have to wear face masks in class.

Masks are still going to be required in communal areas at school. Any student or staff member who wants to wear a mask in class can do so.

The reaction to the news was generally positive.

But teacher representatives warned good ventilation in schools must now become a priority.

Why now?

The First Minister said that scientific advice supports the change, which should also reduce communication barriers in classrooms.

Recently-falling case rates among secondary-aged pupils, declining hospitalisation rates and increased vaccination rates among young people contributed to the decision.

She also added that restrictions on school visits for transition students will ease at the end of February.

It’s the ‘right time’

In a reader poll earlier this week, 81% of you said that it was time to end face masks in secondary schools.

Jason Hasson, chairman of the Highland Parent Council Partnership, said: “I think it’s round about the right time.

“You could say that (the government) have laboured on it slightly, but you can understand why.

“There’s never been huge global pandemics where the whole world has had to adjust to things.”

Mr Hasson said that even though students still have to wear masks between classes, being able to remove them in class will be a benefit.

“I think it will help the teaching aspect, because you get to have more nonverbal communication. They say that nonverbal communication plays a great part in understanding what somebody’s saying.”

‘Every age has been affected’

Another parent, Fiona Macintyre, welcomed the changes to the face masks rules in schools.

She said: “It’s all very well being a rebel, but you can’t ask adolescents to go in and stand up to adults all day long. The solution was getting the politicians to change their mind on it.”

She hopes that the next step is to remove masks in schools entirely.

“I can’t think of any age that hasn’t been affected by this.”

Councils welcome changes

John Finlayson, chairman of the Highland Council’s education committee, welcomed the news.

He said: “I personally welcome the change in rules to support learning and communication but importantly any pupils or staff who still want to wear masks can do.

“Already in society in certain circumstances some folk wear masks and some do not. I think society generally is supportive of this choice element. I am supportive of staff and pupils doing what they feel most comfortable with.”

A spokesman for the Western Isles Council said: “These changes are welcomed.

“As these transmission rates fall and the success of vaccination programmes increase, it’s right that this measure is relaxed.”

Lukewarm response from teachers’ union

Alistair Bell, Highland’s EIS representative, said a recent survey showed many teachers feel the changes are slightly premature.

Because of relaxed mask requirements, Mr Bell called for the remaining safety measures to be taken even more seriously.

“Infection levels within schools remain high – nationally over 4,000 staff are off school for Covid related reasons and more than 20,000 pupils.

“Enforcing the remaining mitigations, therefore, around ventilation and face coverings in communal areas, remains critical to school safety.”

Parent groups still advocating for more

Ruth Harley, a teacher and organiser of Stand By Me Scotland, said: “Masks have no place in our schools, and must never, ever return.

“Over the past 16 months, face masks in schools have disadvantaged young people with hearing difficulties and learning support needs such as autism, and made school life uncomfortable and unpleasant for thousands of children.”

Jo Bisset, organiser of UFT Scotland, added: “Children and parents alike will hope this is the beginning of the end of the misery they’ve endured for the past two years.”

