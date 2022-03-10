£2m outdoor nurseries open in Aberdeen parks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

£2m outdoor nurseries open in Aberdeen parks

By Garrett Stell
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm

New outdoor nurseries opened in Duthie and Hazlehead Parks on Thursday.

Early reviews are positive from the pint-sized pupils, and the nurseries are already a hit.

Project organisers want pupils to take the initiative at the outdoor nurseries.

Children will have a say in each day’s activities and they’ll help plant and tend to their gardens.

Children will also receive clothing and other supplies to make outdoor learning easier and safer.

The new projects combined for £2.15 million and make Aberdeen City the only local authority to offer year-round outdoor nurseries.

Confidence and a sense of belonging

City and education officials described the new outdoor learning facilities as family-led projects. Working with Countryside Rangers, Orchard Boys and the Grove Plant Nursery, children will have the chance to plant their own trees and curate an enclosed garden.

Depute Provost Councillor Jennifer Stewart joined local pre-schoolers for the grand opening of the Hazlehead Park outdoor nursery on Thursday.

Councillor Claire Imrie, Vice-Convenor of the Education Operational Delivery Committee, said that she is excited to see Aberdeen recognise the benefits of outdoor learning.

“Our aim is to make these areas as green and enriching as possible, for our children, families, community members, local flora and fauna alike while enhancing the learning experience of our youngest children.”

Project organisers said that the first term will focus on giving children confidence outdoors. They hope the outdoor nurseries will help them take ownership of their surroundings which can have long-term ecological benefits.

Health and safety a top priority

The Duthie Park nursery cost £1.4 million and the Hazlehead nursery was built for £750k. They form part of Aberdeen City’s £23 million investment in Early Learning and Childcare.

Pre-schoolers got a taste of the games and activities available at the Duthie Park outdoor nursery on Thursday morning. Photo by Scott Baxter.

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik, Convener of the Education Operational Delivery Committee, said that seeing the smiles on children’s faces showed him that the investment was worth it.

“These facilities at Hazlehead and Duthie Park will provide some great opportunities for our young children to enjoy outdoor play and to meet other children from differing backgrounds as a means of learning.”

The outdoor nurseries at Hazlehead and Duthie Parks will have resources in place to keep children and the environment healthy.

Just hours after Thursday’s grand opening, children are already making themselves at home at the Duthie Park outdoor nursery. Photo by Scott Baxter.

Weatherproof shelters mean that Scottish weather can’t stand in the way of the children’s education.

Outdoor handwashing stations, complete with warm running water and eco-friendly soaps, are on hand and pupils will receive clothing and packs to make it easier to eat and play outside.

