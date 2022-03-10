£2m outdoor nurseries open in Aberdeen parks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New outdoor nurseries opened in Duthie and Hazlehead Parks on Thursday.

Early reviews are positive from the pint-sized pupils, and the nurseries are already a hit.

Project organisers want pupils to take the initiative at the outdoor nurseries.

Children will have a say in each day’s activities and they’ll help plant and tend to their gardens.

Children will also receive clothing and other supplies to make outdoor learning easier and safer.

The new projects combined for £2.15 million and make Aberdeen City the only local authority to offer year-round outdoor nurseries.

Confidence and a sense of belonging

City and education officials described the new outdoor learning facilities as family-led projects. Working with Countryside Rangers, Orchard Boys and the Grove Plant Nursery, children will have the chance to plant their own trees and curate an enclosed garden.

Councillor Claire Imrie, Vice-Convenor of the Education Operational Delivery Committee, said that she is excited to see Aberdeen recognise the benefits of outdoor learning.

“Our aim is to make these areas as green and enriching as possible, for our children, families, community members, local flora and fauna alike while enhancing the learning experience of our youngest children.”

Project organisers said that the first term will focus on giving children confidence outdoors. They hope the outdoor nurseries will help them take ownership of their surroundings which can have long-term ecological benefits.

Health and safety a top priority

The Duthie Park nursery cost £1.4 million and the Hazlehead nursery was built for £750k. They form part of Aberdeen City’s £23 million investment in Early Learning and Childcare.

Councillor M Tauqeer Malik, Convener of the Education Operational Delivery Committee, said that seeing the smiles on children’s faces showed him that the investment was worth it.

“These facilities at Hazlehead and Duthie Park will provide some great opportunities for our young children to enjoy outdoor play and to meet other children from differing backgrounds as a means of learning.”

The outdoor nurseries at Hazlehead and Duthie Parks will have resources in place to keep children and the environment healthy.

Weatherproof shelters mean that Scottish weather can’t stand in the way of the children’s education.

Outdoor handwashing stations, complete with warm running water and eco-friendly soaps, are on hand and pupils will receive clothing and packs to make it easier to eat and play outside.

Read more from the Schools & Family team

Row erupts amid fears Fraserburgh schools will be forced to share head teacher forever

WATCH: Kittybrewster kids get medieval in ‘Stories from St Machar’s Cathedral’

North-east pupils plant tree for Queen’s platinum jubilee