WATCH: Kittybrewster kids get medieval in 'Stories from St Machar's Cathedral'

By Garrett Stell
March 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 8:00 pm
Kittybrewster pupils created Stories from St Machar's Cathedral, a film showcasing the history of the Old Aberdeen site and showcasing their new skills as Junior Tour Guides. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.
Move over, Neil Oliver. In Stories from St Machar’s Cathedral, a group of Aberdeen pupils has created an educational film that would give any travel show a run for its money.

The film stars Kittybrewster Primary School P6 and P7 pupils. It’s the product of a Junior Tour Guides project, in partnership with St Machar’s Cathedral.

With help from arts and heritage education organisation Illuminate UK, the pupils created a film to introduce viewers to the history of the iconic cathedral.

History comes alive in Stories from St Machar’s

You might come for the kids in costume but you’ll probably stay for the bickering bishop builders and other stories from famous historical figures.

There’s St Machar himself, tracing his journeys from Iona, and the story of St Cecilia.

The students will also introduce you to the artist Daniel Cottier and superstar models Faith, Hope and Charity.

And finally, a cameo from a legendary Scottish king.

But don’t just take it from us. Watch the video to hear the history of St Machar’s as told by those who lived it.

You can also visit the Cathedral, in Old Aberdeen, on Thursday March 10 at 7pm for a special premiere event to celebrate the pupils.

Stories from St Machar’s: A long-awaited debut

Each class spent a week at the Cathedral to learn how to be Junior Tour Guides.

They also had help from Katherine Williams, education officer at the cathedral, and actor and scriptwriter Callan MacCormick.

Katherine said the pupils began filming last August, after touring the cathedral in June.

She’s proud of the effort the pupils put into the project.

“It is quite an achievement that we have such a high-quality film with the tight time constraints and Covid restrictions in place at the time,” she said.

Cllr Malik and the Kittybrewster pupils, in full medieval costume, who starred in "Stories from St Machar's"
Cllr Malik and Kittybrewster Pupils in full medieval costume. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council.

Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, Councillor Tauqeer Malik, said the project shows just how dynamic education can be.

“Everyone involved can be rightly proud of the film, which showcases the talents of the pupils and gives a real flavour of this unique learning experience.

“The pupils really looked the part in their costumes and I’m sure visitors to St Machar’s Cathedral will enjoy the history and tales their youthful guides have to tell.”

