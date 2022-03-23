Caring youngster at Kemnay nursery replants broken trees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Kemnay nursery pupil has helped plant new trees to replace those downed in recent storms.

Carter Walters, who attends Alehousewells Nursery in Kemnay, decided to take action after the greenery was blown down during Storm Arwen.

The four-year-old worked alongside his teachers and classmates and has successfully planted five new trees at the Bremner Way facility.

Carter experienced what it was like during the storm himself. After discussing this in the Kemnay nursery the replanting plan was put in motion.

Youngsters wanted to replant trees hit by storm

Michelle Morrison is an early years senior practitioner at Alehousewells Nursery. She said after listening to Carter and the rest of his class it was clear they wanted to help.

The Kemnay nursery teacher said: “Kemnay had been quite badly affected by the storms and we had been off school.

“We came back in and the children were speaking about it and we always take from their interests.

“I took note of what they about what happened during the storm and what they needed to do during it.

“We were having a chat with Carter and he said that the trees were all broken and he said we needed to plant new ones.

“We bought four Scottish trees from the Woodland Trust and we planted them in pots at the moment and we got an apple tree as well.”

Children had ‘first-hand experience’ of wild weather

Michelle said it was important for the nursery staff to use what the kids went through during the winter storms as the basis for the project.

She said that the Kemnay nursery children are now focused on planting more trees after finding a passion for all things gardening.

Michelle said: “We are very much responsive learners and we take ideas from the children. If they have that first-hand experience they will remember it more.

“They are very keen to get involved in making their garden better. They now want to plant lots of things like peas and carrots.

“We want to have more trees up and we have started a bee garden too. The kids have been busy digging to plant their tatties and other vegetables too.

“It is great that the kids are aware of what is happening and they want to make their environment.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Highland Council accused of ‘accepting mediocrity’ as primary school attainment sits bottom of the pile

Fact check: What are open-plan toilets and why are they coming to schools?

Face masks are to remain in place for school pupils after Easter holidays