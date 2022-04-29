Jason Leitch letter to schools: Pupils with ‘mild symptoms’ can attend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jason Leitch letter to schools: Pupils with ‘mild symptoms’ can attend

By Garrett Stell
April 29, 2022, 4:49 pm
Rules around self-isolation and staying home from school are changing again.
New Covid rules state that only children who are feeling unwell and have a high temperature should stay home from school.

Mild symptoms like runny nose, sore throat or slight cough shouldn’t keep children home from school.

That’s the latest advice from Professor Jason Leitch, who wrote to parents on Friday.

The advice comes ahead of a weekend when national Covid-19 protocols are set to change once again.

What’s the new advice?

The new guidance marks the most recent relaxation of school Covid rules. Prof Leitch said that children can now attend school as long as they are feeling well enough.

“What this means in practice is that children and young people (those aged 18 and under) with mild symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, or slight cough – but who are otherwise well – do not need to stay at home and can continue to attend education settings.

“They should only stay at home if they are unwell and have a high temperature.

“They can go back to school, college or childcare, and resume normal activities when they no longer have a fever and they feel well enough to attend.”

He said that the new guidance reflects the fact that children are more likely than adults to show respiratory symptoms that aren’t connected to Covid-19.

New school Covid rules: Why now?

Covid guidelines for the general public will change this weekend. This means a relaxation of self-isolation requirements and an end to most testing and contact tracing.

“From Sunday 1 May, public health advice will change to a ‘stay at home’ message and replace self-isolation for people who have symptoms or have tested positive for Covid-19,” Prof Leitch said.

“As a result, people who have symptoms of Covid-19 and who have a fever or are too unwell to carry out normal activities will be asked to stay at home while they are unwell or have a fever.”

This change marks the latest relaxation in pandemic protocols. Last week, secondary students returned from the Easter holidays to mask-free schools.

Covid-19 related absences are at an annual low across the north and north-east, and the national absence rate was just 0.4% this week.

