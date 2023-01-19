IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19

By Ross Hempseed
January 19, 2023, 7:00 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 11:08 am
Heavy snow and icy conditions have forced schools to remain closed on Thursday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Heavy snow and icy conditions have forced schools to remain closed on Thursday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Schools in the Highlands are still being affected by snow fall over the last few days.

Several schools are shut or have delayed opening today with all schools in Moray also closed due to strike action.

These closures follow a week of disruption due to snow and ice and after the Met Office has extended its yellow warning for snow and ice until noon today.

Here is a list of the schools affected so far:

Highlands

Schools closed

  • Abernethy Primary and Nursery
  • Ardross Primary
  • Broadford Primary and Nursery
  • Brora Primary and Nursery
  • Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh and Nursery
  • Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and Nursery
  • Carbost Primary and Nursery
  • Carrbridge Primary and Nursery
  • Deshar Primary and Nursery
  • Dunbeath Primary and Nursery
  • Dunvegan Primary
  • Dunvegan Primary Nursery – GM
  • Edinbane Primary
  • Golspie High School
  • Grantown Grammar School
  • Grantown Primary and Nursery
  • Helmsdale Primary and Nursery
  • Hill of Fearn Primary and Nursery
  • Hilton of Cadboll Primary and Nursery
  • Inver Primary
  • Kilmuir Primary
  • Kilmuir Primary Nursery – GM
  • Knockbreck Primary, Dunvegan
  • Lybster Primary and Nursery
  • Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery
  • Plockton High School
  • Plockton Primary
  • Plockton Nursery – GM
  • Portree High School
  • Portree Primary
  • Rogart Primary and Nursery
  • Rosehall Primary
  • Portree Primary
  • St Duthus School
  • Staffin Primary
  • Staffin Primary Nursery – GM
  • Strathconon Primary
  • Tarbat Old Primary and Nursery
  • Teanassie Primary and Nursery
  • Ullapool Primary and Nursery

Visit the Highland Council website to keep updated with alternative arrangements.

Moray

All schools are closed today due to industrial strike action.

