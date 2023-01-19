IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19

Schools in the Highlands are still being affected by snow fall over the last few days.
Several schools are shut or have delayed opening today with all schools in Moray also closed due to strike action.
These closures follow a week of disruption due to snow and ice and after the Met Office has extended its yellow warning for snow and ice until noon today.
Here is a list of the schools affected so far:
Highlands
Schools closed
- Abernethy Primary and Nursery
- Ardross Primary
- Broadford Primary and Nursery
- Brora Primary and Nursery
- Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh and Nursery
- Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and Nursery
- Carbost Primary and Nursery
- Carrbridge Primary and Nursery
- Deshar Primary and Nursery
- Dunbeath Primary and Nursery
- Dunvegan Primary
- Dunvegan Primary Nursery – GM
- Edinbane Primary
- Golspie High School
- Grantown Grammar School
- Grantown Primary and Nursery
- Helmsdale Primary and Nursery
- Hill of Fearn Primary and Nursery
- Hilton of Cadboll Primary and Nursery
- Inver Primary
- Kilmuir Primary
- Kilmuir Primary Nursery – GM
- Knockbreck Primary, Dunvegan
- Lybster Primary and Nursery
- Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery
- Plockton High School
- Plockton Primary
- Plockton Nursery – GM
- Portree High School
- Portree Primary
- Rogart Primary and Nursery
- Rosehall Primary
- St Duthus School
- Staffin Primary
- Staffin Primary Nursery – GM
- Strathconon Primary
- Tarbat Old Primary and Nursery
- Teanassie Primary and Nursery
- Ullapool Primary and Nursery
Visit the Highland Council website to keep updated with alternative arrangements.
Moray
All schools are closed today due to industrial strike action.