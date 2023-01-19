IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Thursday January 19

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schools in the Highlands are still being affected by snow fall over the last few days.

Several schools are shut or have delayed opening today with all schools in Moray also closed due to strike action.

These closures follow a week of disruption due to snow and ice and after the Met Office has extended its yellow warning for snow and ice until noon today.

Here is a list of the schools affected so far:

Highlands

Schools closed

Abernethy Primary and Nursery

Ardross Primary

Broadford Primary and Nursery

Brora Primary and Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh and Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite and Nursery

Carbost Primary and Nursery

Carrbridge Primary and Nursery

Deshar Primary and Nursery

Dunbeath Primary and Nursery

Dunvegan Primary

Dunvegan Primary Nursery – GM

Edinbane Primary

Golspie High School

Grantown Grammar School

Grantown Primary and Nursery

Helmsdale Primary and Nursery

Hill of Fearn Primary and Nursery

Hilton of Cadboll Primary and Nursery

Inver Primary

Kilmuir Primary

Kilmuir Primary Nursery – GM

Knockbreck Primary, Dunvegan

Lybster Primary and Nursery

Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery

Plockton High School

Plockton Primary

Plockton Nursery – GM

Portree High School

Portree Primary

Rogart Primary and Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Portree Primary

St Duthus School

Staffin Primary

Staffin Primary Nursery – GM

Strathconon Primary

Tarbat Old Primary and Nursery

Teanassie Primary and Nursery

Ullapool Primary and Nursery

Visit the Highland Council website to keep updated with alternative arrangements.

Moray

All schools are closed today due to industrial strike action.