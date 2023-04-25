Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

Education Scotland published their findings following an inspection in January.

By Denny Andonova
Forres Academy has been criticised for lack of good leadership and not fully meeting the needs of learners. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A damning report has slammed the quality of leadership and support for young people at Forres Academy as “weak”.

The Moray school has received the lowest grade possible in three out of four criteria following an inspection by Education Scotland in January.

While inspectors praised the way members of staff work to help pupils feel “included and valued”, they identified a number of areas that are in urgent need of improvement.

These include the lack of consistent leadership that focuses on better outcomes for learners, as well as meeting the needs of individual pupils.

The reports has also highlighted there is a wide range of clubs and activities at the school, which has had helped children develop various skills for life and work.

However, the watchdog has criticised the teaching system, saying staff should become better at tracking pupils’ progress and work harder to make lessons more engaging.

What does Forres Academy need to improve?

The report reflects on observations by Education Scotland, as well as feedback from parents and pupils about their personal experience.

Inspectors gathered views from 556 pupils in S1-S6, who shared their opinion about a range of matters at the school – including safety, learning and support.

Image: Education Scotland.

While nearly 52% of those who took part in the questionnaire said they think staff are good at helping them to feel safe while at school, more than 24% disagreed.

In addition to more than 14% who “strongly disagreed”, about 23% of all participants also said they “disagree” that the school deals well with any bullying.

However, 41% feel the school is helping them become more confident and 59% are happy with the range of activities and opportunities on offer.

Meanwhile, 37% of the 236 parents that were approached said they feel they don’t receive helpful and regular feedback about their child’s learning and develoment.

Education Scotland identified the following areas for improvement, which have been discussed with the headteacher and a representative from Moray Council.

  • Improve the strategic leadership of change and improvement across all areas of the school.
  • Improve the quality of learning, teaching and assessment. Teachers should focus on meeting the needs of individual learners.
  • Improve approaches to supporting young people’s learning and wellbeing. This
    includes the planning and review of supports for learning.
  • Improve attainment for young people from S1 to S6. Teachers should track progress at all stages and make sure learner’s progress is understood by young people and their parents.

Education Scotland will make a return visit within the next 12 months for a further inspection to see whether any significant progress has been made.

Focus on improved outcomes for young people

Moray Council’s head of education Vivienne Cross said all highlighted faults had been discussed with staff and they remain committed to deliver better education to pupils.

She said: “The inspection report sets out the improvement agenda which the school, supported by the central education team, is committed to delivering.

“Senior leaders and the wider staff team are focused on ensuring improved outcomes for all young people across the whole school community, including positive post-school destinations.

“National attainment measures for 2021/2022 show over 98% of Forres Academy’s school leavers moved on to a positive post-school destination which was above national and Moray averages.

“Recruitment of staff for the session ahead is progressing well, with appointments to the Maths department and to provide additional leadership capacity which will support improvement work to progress at pace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Education

Harlaw Academy 'improving' following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
Your school lunch menu this week: April 24
My child hasn't starting speaking - should I be worried?
'Plethora' of questions results in cross party group to look at future of additional…
Hospital bug-killing technology could save lives and create jobs
Largue School parents accuse Aberdeenshire Council of 'jumping the gun' on mothballing
Your school lunch menu this week: April 17
Parents and pupils leap to defence of Northfield Academy after year plagued with issues
Children from Armed Forces families to benefit from £370k Dandelion Project

Most Read

1
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Farmers urged to protect themselves
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer 'did not know' about £100,000 motorhome purchase
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year
Ross Agri Services raises £26,000 for RSABI
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends
Willer Miller: Aberdeen must not sell 'Rolls Royce' Ross McCrorie for £2 million
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver had knife 'for protection'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]