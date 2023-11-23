Eight north-east schools now offering SQA-accredited make-up courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eight north-east schools now offering SQA-accredited make-up courses

Pupils and teachers are hailing the success of the make-up classes, which aim to provide vocational pathways for kids and prepare them for the world of work.

By Calum Petrie
Meldrum Academy's Charlotte Kettle applies make-up to fellow pupil Ava Baxter. Image: Jamie Beatson
Meldrum Academy's Charlotte Kettle applies make-up to fellow pupil Ava Baxter. Image: Jamie Beatson

Schools across the north-east are now offering SQA-accredited qualifications in make-up.

Pupils at eight secondary schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are working towards National Progression Awards (NPAs) in Make-Up Skills.

Kids at Northfield, Aberdeen Grammar, Oldmachar, St Machar, Bridge of Don, Lochside, Meldrum and Ellon academies have taken part this term.

And both pupils and teachers are hailing the success of the classes, as the company behind the scheme aims to take their tutors into more schools.

Run by Glamcandy Makeup College, the classes have been credited with engaging students with their studies across the school curriculum and developing transferable skills for the workplace.

Now the firm intend to expand their schools programme and are looking for more schools in the north-east to partner with.

Ellon Academy’s budding make-up artists hard at work. Image: Jamie Beatson

Schools’ make-up courses initially targeted at disengaged pupils

Lyndsey Donald, a guidance teacher at Ellon Academy, said they initially targeted pupils who were a bit disengaged with school.

“We hoped this course would spark their enthusiasm for learning again and enable them to leave school with more qualifications,” she said.

“The course has proved to be very popular and was quickly over-subscribed, emphasising the interest in a course like this for our pupils.

“We hope to continue to run the NPA in Make-up Skills every year to give pupils a broader range of experiences in school. And also give them an insight into a career in the beauty industry once they leave school.”

‘No other class lets me express my creativity like this one’

Meldrum Academy pupil Sophie was particularly enthusiastic about the make-up classes.

Next generation: The Meldrum Academy intake dream of a future in the beauty industry. Image: Jamie Beatson

“When I got the chance to study it and take my love for make-up further I was so excited.

“I love expressing my creativity, no other class lets me like this one.”

Molly Cowan, Glamcandy’s tutor at Ellon and Meldrum academies, said: “This programme not only improves the students’ make-up skills, but also their social, organisational and timekeeping skills.

“The students are enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn.

“It’s amazing to teach a subject that is so specific to the make-up industry and the world of self-employed work.”

Class tutor Kim Little, of Glamcandy, said: “The best part of the job is seeing what creative ideas the students have, hearing their stories and seeing the proud look on their faces when they accomplish something they didn’t think they could.

“The effort and real interest they have for the industry has been amazing to watch.”

Uptake in make-up classes in schools has ‘exceeded expectations’

Participants in the make-up classes at Ellon Academy. Image: Jamie Beatson

Steph Kent, head of enrolments at Glamcandy, said spaces for classes in the next academic year are already filling up.

“We have had incredible results for our first year rolling out the NPA in secondary schools across Scotland. We signed on a total of 24 classes in 21 schools, which far exceeded our expectations.

“This qualification is a great pathway for pupils looking to get into the beauty industry. It also benefits young people who are looking to improve their skills and build confidence working with other people.

“We have already had pupils expressing an interest in applying for our HNC in Fashion Makeup course upon leaving school. It’s great to hear the course has given them the confidence to do this.

“We are very excited to see what next year brings.”

Conversation