Eight north-east schools now offering SQA-accredited make-up courses

Schools across the north-east are now offering SQA-accredited qualifications in make-up.

Pupils at eight secondary schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are working towards National Progression Awards (NPAs) in Make-Up Skills.

Kids at Northfield, Aberdeen Grammar, Oldmachar, St Machar, Bridge of Don, Lochside, Meldrum and Ellon academies have taken part this term.

And both pupils and teachers are hailing the success of the classes, as the company behind the scheme aims to take their tutors into more schools.

Run by Glamcandy Makeup College, the classes have been credited with engaging students with their studies across the school curriculum and developing transferable skills for the workplace.

Now the firm intend to expand their schools programme and are looking for more schools in the north-east to partner with.

Schools’ make-up courses initially targeted at disengaged pupils

Lyndsey Donald, a guidance teacher at Ellon Academy, said they initially targeted pupils who were a bit disengaged with school.

“We hoped this course would spark their enthusiasm for learning again and enable them to leave school with more qualifications,” she said.

“The course has proved to be very popular and was quickly over-subscribed, emphasising the interest in a course like this for our pupils.

“We hope to continue to run the NPA in Make-up Skills every year to give pupils a broader range of experiences in school. And also give them an insight into a career in the beauty industry once they leave school.”

‘No other class lets me express my creativity like this one’

Meldrum Academy pupil Sophie was particularly enthusiastic about the make-up classes.

“When I got the chance to study it and take my love for make-up further I was so excited.

“I love expressing my creativity, no other class lets me like this one.”

Molly Cowan, Glamcandy’s tutor at Ellon and Meldrum academies, said: “This programme not only improves the students’ make-up skills, but also their social, organisational and timekeeping skills.

“The students are enthusiastic, motivated and keen to learn.

“It’s amazing to teach a subject that is so specific to the make-up industry and the world of self-employed work.”

Class tutor Kim Little, of Glamcandy, said: “The best part of the job is seeing what creative ideas the students have, hearing their stories and seeing the proud look on their faces when they accomplish something they didn’t think they could.

“The effort and real interest they have for the industry has been amazing to watch.”

Uptake in make-up classes in schools has ‘exceeded expectations’

Steph Kent, head of enrolments at Glamcandy, said spaces for classes in the next academic year are already filling up.

“We have had incredible results for our first year rolling out the NPA in secondary schools across Scotland. We signed on a total of 24 classes in 21 schools, which far exceeded our expectations.

“This qualification is a great pathway for pupils looking to get into the beauty industry. It also benefits young people who are looking to improve their skills and build confidence working with other people.

“We have already had pupils expressing an interest in applying for our HNC in Fashion Makeup course upon leaving school. It’s great to hear the course has given them the confidence to do this.

“We are very excited to see what next year brings.”