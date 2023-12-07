PHOTOS: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PHOTOS: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness

The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time this week. Can you spot your loved ones in our picture gallery from the event?

The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the very first time this week. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Calum Petrie

More than 160 young people from six primary schools wowed the crowds as the Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Kingsmills Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Tuesday’s show was the first in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen – as youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert proceeds benefit local schools

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

The Inverness audience gets into the Christmas spirit.

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Christmas concert an event that ‘stays with you for life’

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Having been a staple of the festive calendar in Aberdeen for more than 50 years, last year saw a Dundee show for the first time.

And with Inverness now part of things, Laura said it was a “really exciting” time for the concert.

“It’s brilliant that this is going from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”

See if you can spot your little star in our gallery from the event at the Kingsmills Hotel below:

Tarradale Primary School

Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School
Tarradale Primary School

Smithton Primary School

Smithton Primary School
Smithton Primary School
Smithton Primary School
Smithton Primary School
Smithton Primary School

Inshes Primary School

Inshes Primary School
Inshes Primary School
Inshes Primary School
Inshes Primary School
Inshes Primary School

Raigmore Primary School

Raigmore Primary School
Raigmore Primary School
Raigmore Primary School
Raigmore Primary School
Raigmore Primary School

Culbokie Primary School

Culbokie Primary School
Culbokie Primary School
Culbokie Primary School

Stagecoach Performing Arts

Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts
Stagecoach Performing Arts

Conversation