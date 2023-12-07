PHOTOS: Press and Journal Christmas Concert comes to Inverness

More than 160 young people from six primary schools wowed the crowds as the Press & Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time.

Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Kingsmills Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage.

Tuesday’s show was the first in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen – as youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance.

Press and Journal Christmas Concert proceeds benefit local schools

All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools.

More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area.

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Christmas concert an event that ‘stays with you for life’

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the concert since she was a child, noting the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths.

She recalled the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

She added: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

Having been a staple of the festive calendar in Aberdeen for more than 50 years, last year saw a Dundee show for the first time.

And with Inverness now part of things, Laura said it was a “really exciting” time for the concert.

“It’s brilliant that this is going from strength to strength, and the locals love it.”

See if you can spot your little star in our gallery from the event at the Kingsmills Hotel below:

Tarradale Primary School

Smithton Primary School

Inshes Primary School

Raigmore Primary School

Culbokie Primary School

Stagecoach Performing Arts