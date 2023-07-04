Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection

Junior World Childcare Centre daycare in Nairn has carried out a series of big improvements following an inspection.

The improvements come after the Care Inspectorate issued a damning report in March.

Inspectors had found choking risks and “extremely hot” radiators capable of burning children at a Highland childcare and out-of-school facility.

Run by Care and Learning Alliance and maintained by Highland Council, the service has the capacity for up to 80 children between the ages of two and 16.

In the Care Inspectorate’s original report, the nursery rooms are described as looking “neglected” with dirty windows and worn decorations which made the environment feel “unloved”.

Staff also “missed opportunities” to support play and learning opportunities and did not “consistently” meet children’s needs.

Not supervising children eating also led to increased risks of choking.

How did Junior World’s rating change?

But due to recent improvements, Junior World’s rating has seen a significant increase across all categories at the most recent inspection.

The Care Inspectorate gives out ratings on a one-to-six scale. There is no zero rating available.

Care, play and learning: originally weak 2/6, but increased to 3/6

originally weak 2/6, but increased to 3/6 Setting: originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 4/6

originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 4/6 Leadership: originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 3/6

originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 3/6 Staff team: originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 4/6

Both Highland Council and the charity Care and Learning Alliance said at the time of the initial report they were working to make improvements.

Now the daycare is more positive about the recent inspection which found children attending experienced a “warm, caring and nurturing approaches from staff”.

The report noted that “recent improvements to the resources and equipment within the indoor spaces helped to provide a comfortable, inviting and welcoming experience for children and families”.

It also found “the layout of the indoor spaces promoted inclusion and enabled all children to access resources easily and lead their own play”.

‘Huge amount of work’ went into improving Junior World’s inspection

Jaci Douglas, chief executive of Care and Learning Alliance said: “The recent inspection report is to be welcomed as it recognises the huge amount of work and effort made over the past few months supporting the staff.

“I want to express huge thanks to the whole staff team for their hard work, dedication and professionalism in their work to help ensure that the children at Junior World have the best experiences, care and nurture to support their learning and development.

“Grateful thanks also go to the parents, the children, Care Inspectorate and Highland Council for their partnership approach and support for the improvements.

“Continuous improvement at the heart of all that we do. I also congratulate the sterling collegiate effort from the management, quality and practice support team who have gone above and beyond.”

Read the full report on the Care Inspectorate’s website.