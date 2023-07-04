Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection

The improvements come after the Care Inspectorate issued a damning report in January.

By Cameron Roy
The front entrance of Junior World childcare in Nairn
Inspectors spent two days at Junior World in Nairn observing practice and talking to children and staff. Image: Google Maps.

Junior World Childcare Centre daycare in Nairn has carried out a series of big improvements following an inspection.

The improvements come after the Care Inspectorate issued a damning report in March.

Inspectors had found choking risks and “extremely hot” radiators capable of burning children at a Highland childcare and out-of-school facility.

Run by Care and Learning Alliance and maintained by Highland Council, the service has the capacity for up to 80 children between the ages of two and 16.

In the Care Inspectorate’s original report, the nursery rooms are described as looking “neglected” with dirty windows and worn decorations which made the environment feel “unloved”.

Staff also “missed opportunities” to support play and learning opportunities and did not “consistently” meet children’s needs.

Not supervising children eating also led to increased risks of choking.

How did Junior World’s rating change?

But due to recent improvements, Junior World’s rating has seen a significant increase across all categories at the most recent inspection.

The Care Inspectorate gives out ratings on a one-to-six scale. There is no zero rating available.

  • Care, play and learning: originally weak 2/6, but increased to 3/6
  • Setting: originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 4/6
  • Leadership:  originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 3/6
  • Staff team: originally unsatisfactory 1/6, but increased to 4/6

Both Highland Council and the charity Care and Learning Alliance said at the time of the initial report they were working to make improvements.

Junior World is located on Millbank Crescent in Nairn. Image: Google Maps.

Now the daycare is more positive about the recent inspection which found children attending experienced a “warm, caring and nurturing approaches from staff”.

The report noted that “recent improvements to the resources and equipment within the indoor spaces helped to provide a comfortable, inviting and welcoming experience for children and families”.

It also found “the layout of the indoor spaces promoted inclusion and enabled all children to access resources easily and lead their own play”.

Junior World was found to have improved in all areas by inspectors.

‘Huge amount of work’ went into improving Junior World’s inspection

Jaci Douglas, chief executive of Care and Learning Alliance said: “The recent inspection report is to be welcomed as it recognises the huge amount of work and effort made over the past few months supporting the staff.

“I want to express huge thanks to the whole staff team for their hard work, dedication and professionalism in their work to help ensure that the children at Junior World have the best experiences, care and nurture to support their learning and development.

“Grateful thanks also go to the parents, the children, Care Inspectorate and Highland Council for their partnership approach and support for the improvements.

“Continuous improvement at the heart of all that we do. I also congratulate the sterling collegiate effort from the management, quality and practice support team who have gone above and beyond.”

Read the full report on the Care Inspectorate’s website.

