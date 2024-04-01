North-east law firm boosts top team as it gears up for 20th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east law firm boosts top team as it gears up for 20th birthday

Two of the staff at Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace have been promoted to partner level.

By Keith Findlay
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace managing partner Callum McDonald, left, with new partners Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace.
Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace managing partner Callum McDonald, left, with new partners Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace. Aberdeen. Image: RCCW

Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has beefed up its top team in the run-up to a milestone birthday.

The north-east law firm turns 20 in June.

And as part of the build-up to the big date it has promoted two of its employees, Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace, to partner level.

Inverurie branch principal moves up

Ms Smart, an expert in residential conveyancing, heads up RCCW’s Inverurie office as branch principal.

She has been with the firm for three years, having previously worked for Peterkins, Stewart Milne Group, Aberdein Considine and Ledingham Chalmers.

Her legal career was kick-started by law and management studies at Robert Gordon University.

Kimberley Smart explains the process for buying a home in Scotland

Mr Wallace graduated in law from Aberdeen University in 2011 and completed his traineeship in the central belt, with Harper Macleod.

In 2014 he joined the Aberdeen office of Maclay Murray & Spens, which later became part of global firm Dentons.

He joined RCCW’s commercial property department in September 2019.

Housebuilding expertise

Announcing his promotion to partner, RCCW said: “Gordon has considerable experience of purchase, sale and lease transactions in the renewable energy, office, hospitality, industrial and rural markets.

“In recent years, he has specialised in development transactions for national and local housebuilders”.

RCCW moves to buy Stonehaven law firm

Managing partner Callum McDonald added: “We congratulate Kimberley and Gordon on their promotion to partner as we continue to expand the firm in our core area of property work.

“These promotions follow on our recent acquisition of the private client business of Mackie & Dewar, and are very fitting as the firm looks forward to celebrating 20 years.

“I am confident our new partners will continue to offer our renowned first-class service to new and existing clients, and help us continue to support clients across the region.”

Merger deal struck 20 years ago

The separate firms of Raeburn Christie and Clark & Wallace, both based on Albyn Place, Aberdeen, joined forces to create RCCW on June 1 2004.

The new, combined firm had 22 partners and about 110 legal, administrative and secretarial staff, making it about the fourth biggest law firm in the north-east and one of the largest firms north of the central belt.

Firm’s roots go back to 19th Century

Raeburn Christie had grown out of a firm formed initially by AJ Raeburn, in Ellon, in the late 19th Century. Clark & Wallace was founded in Aberdeen 1932, when Alexander “Dodger” Clark made his assistant James Wallace a partner.

Today, RCCW is one of the largest full service legal firms in the north east.

It has 120 employees, including 17 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Ellon, Inverurie and Banchory.

