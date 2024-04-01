North-east law firm boosts top team as it gears up for 20th birthday

Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace (RCCW) has beefed up its top team in the run-up to a milestone birthday.

The north-east law firm turns 20 in June.

And as part of the build-up to the big date it has promoted two of its employees, Kimberley Smart and Gordon Wallace, to partner level.

Inverurie branch principal moves up

Ms Smart, an expert in residential conveyancing, heads up RCCW’s Inverurie office as branch principal.

She has been with the firm for three years, having previously worked for Peterkins, Stewart Milne Group, Aberdein Considine and Ledingham Chalmers.

Her legal career was kick-started by law and management studies at Robert Gordon University.

Kimberley Smart explains the process for buying a home in Scotland

Mr Wallace graduated in law from Aberdeen University in 2011 and completed his traineeship in the central belt, with Harper Macleod.

In 2014 he joined the Aberdeen office of Maclay Murray & Spens, which later became part of global firm Dentons.

He joined RCCW’s commercial property department in September 2019.

Housebuilding expertise

Announcing his promotion to partner, RCCW said: “Gordon has considerable experience of purchase, sale and lease transactions in the renewable energy, office, hospitality, industrial and rural markets.

“In recent years, he has specialised in development transactions for national and local housebuilders”.

Managing partner Callum McDonald added: “We congratulate Kimberley and Gordon on their promotion to partner as we continue to expand the firm in our core area of property work.

“These promotions follow on our recent acquisition of the private client business of Mackie & Dewar, and are very fitting as the firm looks forward to celebrating 20 years.

“I am confident our new partners will continue to offer our renowned first-class service to new and existing clients, and help us continue to support clients across the region.”

Merger deal struck 20 years ago

The separate firms of Raeburn Christie and Clark & Wallace, both based on Albyn Place, Aberdeen, joined forces to create RCCW on June 1 2004.

The new, combined firm had 22 partners and about 110 legal, administrative and secretarial staff, making it about the fourth biggest law firm in the north-east and one of the largest firms north of the central belt.

Firm’s roots go back to 19th Century

Raeburn Christie had grown out of a firm formed initially by AJ Raeburn, in Ellon, in the late 19th Century. Clark & Wallace was founded in Aberdeen 1932, when Alexander “Dodger” Clark made his assistant James Wallace a partner.

Today, RCCW is one of the largest full service legal firms in the north east.

It has 120 employees, including 17 partners, across offices in Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Ellon, Inverurie and Banchory.