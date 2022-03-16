REVIEW: The Big Bang: Barenaked Ladies rocked Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: The Big Bang: Barenaked Ladies rocked Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen

By Mark Lenthall
March 16, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:56 am
Barenaked Ladies Aberdeen
Multi million selling band Barenaked Ladies. Photo by Matt Barnes.

The pandemic changed many things. Bands visiting from beyond these shores have been one of them, as waves of tour postponements and outright cancellations have hit the music industry.

It was therefore heartwarming to see quirky Canadian pop-rockers Barenaked Ladies (BNL) venturing over, opening their UK tour in Aberdeen last night.

After more than 30 years together and selling 15 million records, the Toronto-based four-piece are here promoting their wonderfully titled Detour de Force album, on a run of UK dates that finish up at the Royal Albert Hall later this month.

Renowned for silliness during their shows, there was a big turnout to see the band at the Beach Ballroom, many of whom had been there on their last visit to the Granite City in 2015.

Boothby Graffoe supported Barenaked Ladies in Aberdeen. (Aberdeen gig photos by Mark Lenthall.)

Boothby Graffoe support Barenaked Ladies in Aberdeen

Talking of laughs, musical comedian Boothby Graffoe was the warm-up act, telling some sharp tales before he was joined by BNL’s Jim Creegan and his thumping double bass to round off a fun set.

The lights went down at 9pm and Barenaked Ladies ambled on and slid into opener New Disaster, before effortlessly gliding through a hearty, tight 90-minute set that proved just how high the bar is when it comes to North American bands.

Barenaked Ladies are a blur of quips and banter on stage, but make no mistake they can play. Tight vocal harmonies between guitarist and singer Ed Robertson, guitarist/keyboard player Kevin Hearn, drummer Tyler Stewart and Jim Creegan showed the class and sense of melody that bands who have risen up from the rest possess.

Barenaked Ladies aberdeen
Aberdeen audiences enjoyed Barenaked Ladies performing in Aberdeen.

Tight vocal harmonies and good acoustics

The sound out front was good too, the Beach Ballroom’s acoustics giving the night a warm feel.

“At this point we want to have fun, go to the limits, push ourselves, indulge ourselves,” Robertson recently said.

This confidence, that comes with making music together over decades, poured off of the stage and washed over an audience who thrived on it.

The home run came with the band’s biggest tunes including Pinch Me, and The Big Bang Theory TV theme tune. The former saw a few items of underwear thrown onto the stage (clean, thank goodness) as is customary at BNL shows.

Barenaked Ladies’ setlist from their Aberdeen gig.

Exciting enough you’d think, but it was mega-hit One Week and the jaunty If I Had $1,000,000 that got the Ballroom’s sprung floor really bouncing.

They encored with the mellow Light Up My Room rounding off a fine, splendidly odd night. And the band wouldn’t want it any other way.

Terrific.

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]