Two-Minute Masterpiece: Discover the painting which opens a window on a hidden life of passion

It would be easy to walk past the seemingly simple portrait of a seated girl holding sewing, nestling in Aberdeen Art Gallery…

But in this Two-Minute Masterpiece, Karen Jamieson, learning officer with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery And Museums, explains why you should linger over this fresco-like oil painting.

It’s a fascinating glimpse into the life and unconventional world of artist Gwendoline Mary John – or Gwen John – as Karen reveals how this seemingly simple work is an enigmatic piece that opens a window on a hidden life full of passion.

