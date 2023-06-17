Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally

Strichen JAC were crowned the winners at the recent competition held in New Deer

By Katrina Macarthur
Recipients of the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl for a third consecutive year was Strichen JAC.
Young Farmers from Strichen JAC celebrated their third consecutive win at the Grampian Rally held at New Deer Show Park.

The competition, held in association with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), welcomed over 250 members from sixteen clubs.

Members competed in various competitions including stockjudging, construction, field contests, sports, arts and crafts, and practical.

Sally Mair, SAYFC north area chair said: “Congratulations to the winning clubs and each and every member who competed on the day. The standard of competition was incredible and a credit to young farmers.”

Strichen JAC was awarded the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl after securing 86 points, followed by Vale of Alford JAC with 84 points and Udny JAC in third place with 77 points.

Meanwhile, the Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best small club was won by Garioch JAC, followed jointly by Deer and District YFC and Inverurie JAC.

In the stockjudging competition, Udny A – consisting of Murray Stuart, Craig Taylor and Kevin Bruce – was placed first in the teams for a second year with 1,050 points.

The Inverurie B team of Ian Armstrong, Scott Dey and Daniel Strachan stood second with 1,039 points and Vale of Alford B took third with 1,033 points.

Ellen Glennie from Vale of Alford A won the William Brown Cup for the best individual with 371 points, followed by Murray Stuart from Udny with 370 points and Lucy McGillivray from Keith, in third, with 366 points.

The construction competition saw 15 teams battle it out to make potato boxes, along with 21 teams competing in junior, ladies and senior rope making.

In the Tug of war, four ladies and nine gents teams competed for the top spots, with Kinneff taking first in the men, followed by Lower Speyside in second and Udny in third.

The ladies section was won by Strathbogie, with Turriff in second and Echt in third place.

AWARDS

Best exhibit in floral art – Jane Cowie, Strathbogie. Baking section – Vale of Alford. Most points in “Travel the World” display, baking and handicrafts – Keith YFC. Industrial -Vale of Alford. Construction – Keith YFC. Ropemaking (club) – Strichen JAC. Ropemaking (ladies) – Strathbogie JAC. Field contests – Garioch. Five-a-side football – Turriff JAC. Five-a-side netball – Garioch. Sports – Strichen JAC. Members participated most in rally – New Deer.

 

