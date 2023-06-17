Hat-trick win for Strichen JAC at Grampian Rally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Farmers from Strichen JAC celebrated their third consecutive win at the Grampian Rally held at New Deer Show Park.

The competition, held in association with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC), welcomed over 250 members from sixteen clubs.

Members competed in various competitions including stockjudging, construction, field contests, sports, arts and crafts, and practical.

Sally Mair, SAYFC north area chair said: “Congratulations to the winning clubs and each and every member who competed on the day. The standard of competition was incredible and a credit to young farmers.”

Strichen JAC was awarded the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl after securing 86 points, followed by Vale of Alford JAC with 84 points and Udny JAC in third place with 77 points.

Meanwhile, the Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best small club was won by Garioch JAC, followed jointly by Deer and District YFC and Inverurie JAC.

In the stockjudging competition, Udny A – consisting of Murray Stuart, Craig Taylor and Kevin Bruce – was placed first in the teams for a second year with 1,050 points.

The Inverurie B team of Ian Armstrong, Scott Dey and Daniel Strachan stood second with 1,039 points and Vale of Alford B took third with 1,033 points.

Ellen Glennie from Vale of Alford A won the William Brown Cup for the best individual with 371 points, followed by Murray Stuart from Udny with 370 points and Lucy McGillivray from Keith, in third, with 366 points.

The construction competition saw 15 teams battle it out to make potato boxes, along with 21 teams competing in junior, ladies and senior rope making.

In the Tug of war, four ladies and nine gents teams competed for the top spots, with Kinneff taking first in the men, followed by Lower Speyside in second and Udny in third.

The ladies section was won by Strathbogie, with Turriff in second and Echt in third place.

AWARDS

Best exhibit in floral art – Jane Cowie, Strathbogie. Baking section – Vale of Alford. Most points in “Travel the World” display, baking and handicrafts – Keith YFC. Industrial -Vale of Alford. Construction – Keith YFC. Ropemaking (club) – Strichen JAC. Ropemaking (ladies) – Strathbogie JAC. Field contests – Garioch. Five-a-side football – Turriff JAC. Five-a-side netball – Garioch. Sports – Strichen JAC. Members participated most in rally – New Deer.