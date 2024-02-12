‘A panto with added dinosaurs’: Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘A panto with added dinosaurs’: Jurassic Live roars into Aberdeen

Families stomped into the P&J Live arena at the weekend to watch the prehistoric age come to life.

Jurassic Live the musical adventure with a ranger and dinosaur puppet on stage.
Jurassic Live captivated audiences at P&J Live through the weekend. Image: Sophie Foulkes
By Ashleigh Barbour

One of my favourite memories of being a little girl was when my mum and dad would take me and my sister to the Odeon cinema as a treat.

I still vividly remember turning onto Justice Mill Lane, staring up at the latest release posters hung by the front door and smelling a waft of fresh popcorn as I climbed the few steps inside.

Well – it was one of my favourite things until July 1993 should I say, when Jurassic Park exploded onto the silver screen and we snapped up tickets along with the rest of Aberdeen.

Despite its PG rating, the blockbuster absolutely terrified me – from the raptors pursuing petrified kids through the kitchen, to the T-Rex smashing its nose through the glass roof of a car to get to the occupants inside.

Who knew a quivering glass of water could be so scary?

Jurassic Live at P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Jurassic Live follows a team of dino rangers on the hunt for an evil man stealing dinosaurs and their eggs. Image: Sophie Foulkes

From Jurassic Park to Jurassic Live

Fast forward 30 years (yes, the film is that old!) and, boy, have things changed for younger audiences when it comes to bringing the prehistoric age to life.

From ‘Jurassic Park’ to ‘Jurassic Live’, I took my little boy Ruaridh to P&J Live at the weekend as the West End production came to the Granite City.

Ru is just two-and-a-half and I’m always trying to gauge what he will sit through, attending any show with slight trepidation and always planning an escape route just in case.

However I had nothing to be concerned about on this occasion, with the show pitched at “the whole family, from ages two to 102”.

The wee man sat in incredible silence from beginning to end, throwing in a few ‘wows’, ‘mummy, look!’s, enthusiastic claps and cuttings some shapes during the song and dance numbers.

A member of the cast stroking a dinosaur through a window during Jurassic Live at P&J Live.
The creators of Jurassic Live describe it as a “family-fun stage adventure for the whole family”. Image: Sophie Foulkes

Jurassic Live has the charm of panto with added dinosaurs

Jurassic Live takes you on a “musical journey” following a team of dino rangers on the hunt for an evil man stealing dinosaurs and their eggs.

The best way I can describe the show is like a panto, but without the Xmas festivities and dinosaurs instead.

There was slapstick comedy, jeers for the villains, colourful musical numbers, some lovely vocal moments from the lead stars, and plenty of audience participation.

I even learned a thing or two – did you know that a triceratops had around 800 teeth?

Kudos also to the mums, dads, grannies and grandads who were forced on stage to dress up as chickens and dance, as bait for the escaped creatures.

A giant dinosaur animatronic puppet at Jurassic Live in Aberdeen.
Jurassic Live features giant animatronic puppets, including the UK’s biggest T-Rex. Image: P&J Live

The stars of the show are without a doubt the dinosaurs themselves though – giant animatronic puppets some eight metres long and four metres high, who quite literally flew over the heads of the audience during a couple of truly spectacular moments.

The beasts are controlled by hidden puppeteers and are incredibly realistic, with blinking eyes, moving mouths, and fully functioning and moving bodies.

One puppeteer told The P&J that it’s a complete workout bringing one of the creatures to life, taking a lot of focus and core body strength.

The T-Rex puppet in particular is the only one of its kind in Europe, while the show also features the largest marine puppet ever made and the only one of its kind in theatres anywhere in the world.

A prehistoric bird flew right over the audience during the show.
A prehistoric bird flew right over the audience during Jurassic Live. Image: Sophie Foulkes

Jurassic Live can be summed up as captivating, family fun – and a special thanks to all the staff at the arena who couldn’t have been more helpful if they tried and very mindful of the young audience coming through their doors.

As we exited the arena, Ru shouted “dino” to anyone who would listen – while I left feeling a little less traumatised by our prehistoric predecessors.

