‘A mix between A Place In The Sun, Four In a bed and Come Dine With Me’ – Grado returns with Scotland’s Greatest Escape

Aberdeen is set to be in the spotlight as series 2 of BBC show Scotland’s Greatest Escapes hits TV screens.

Wrestler and comedian Graeme Stevely, better known by his ring name ‘Grado’, is travelling the length and breadth of Scotland to find the country’s best-hidden gems.

The Two Doors Down actor will showcase a wide variety of Scottish locations in the travel show.

Throughout series 2, a total of 21 new locations will be explored.

The destinations range from city breaks in Aberdeen to secluded Island getaways such as the Isle of Rum.

Grado brings viewers to luxurious huts among other secret adventures.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he explains the nature of the show: “It’s a mix between A Place In The Sun, Four In a bed and Come Dine With Me,” to sum it up in a nutshell. “It’s a very easy half an hour of television to watch.

Greatest Escape shows ‘how amazing Scotland really is’

“People are going to realise how amazing Scotland really is – and how many hidden gems there are on our doorstep. You don’t need to go abroad queuing up and splashing money on drinks at the airports to have a great time.”

Grado said the series plays an important role in connecting people with their local landmarks.

He said: “A lot of these places, it would be hard to even find them on Google. I want people to watch it and consider venturing places they wouldn’t have even thought of and realise the great surroundings we have.”

Episode one of series 2 of BBC Scotland’s Greatest Escapes ‘Unique and Unusual’ will air on Wednesday, February 28.

It airs at 8pm on BBC and BBC iPlayer.