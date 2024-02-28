‘A mix between A Place In The Sun, Four In a bed and Come Dine With Me’ – Grado returns with Scotland’s Greatest Escape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A mix between A Place In The Sun, Four In a bed and Come Dine With Me’ – Grado returns with Scotland’s Greatest Escape

The destinations range from city breaks in Aberdeen to secluded Island getaways such as the Isle of Rum.

By Bailey Moreton
Graeme Stevely visits a wide array of Scottish locales in the new series of his show Scotland's Greatest Escape. Image: BBC Studios/Nigel Rigden/Roderick James Architects
Graeme Stevely visits a wide array of Scottish locales in the new series of his show Scotland's Greatest Escape. Image: BBC Studios/Nigel Rigden/Roderick James Architects

Aberdeen is set to be in the spotlight as series 2 of BBC show Scotland’s Greatest Escapes hits TV screens.

Wrestler and comedian Graeme Stevely, better known by his ring name ‘Grado’, is travelling the length and breadth of Scotland to find the country’s best-hidden gems.

The Two Doors Down actor will showcase a wide variety of Scottish locations in the travel show.

Two Out of the Blue properties feature on series 2 of the travel series Scotland’s Greatest Escape. Picture shows the Pilot House which sits near the Sound of Mull. Image: Nigel Rigden/Roderick James Architects

Throughout series 2, a total of 21 new locations will be explored.

The destinations range from city breaks in Aberdeen to secluded Island getaways such as the Isle of Rum.

Isle of Rum features on series 2 of Scotland’s Greatest Escapes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Grado brings viewers to luxurious huts among other secret adventures.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he explains the nature of the show: “It’s a mix between A Place In The Sun, Four In a bed and Come Dine With Me,” to sum it up in a nutshell. “It’s a very easy half an hour of television to watch.

Greatest Escape shows ‘how amazing Scotland really is’

“People are going to realise how amazing Scotland really is – and how many hidden gems there are on our doorstep. You don’t need to go abroad queuing up and splashing money on drinks at the airports to have a great time.”

Grado said the series plays an important role in connecting people with their local landmarks.

Comedian Graeme Stevely said the show highlights the natural beauty of Scotland. Image: Alan Peebles/BBC Scotland

He said: “A lot of these places, it would be hard to even find them on Google. I want people to watch it and consider venturing places they wouldn’t have even thought of and realise the great surroundings we have.”

Episode one of series 2 of BBC Scotland’s Greatest Escapes ‘Unique and Unusual’ will air on Wednesday, February 28.

It airs at 8pm on BBC and BBC iPlayer.

