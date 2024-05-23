Review: Twin Atlantic Make Waves at the Beach Ballroom, plus full setlist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Twin Atlantic Make Waves at the Beach Ballroom, plus full setlist

Mark Lenthall reviews Twin Atlantic from their show at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on May 22.

Twin Atlantic played at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Stevie Kyle
By Mark Lenthall

In the last 12 months Scottish alt-rockers Twin Atlantic have been on stadium stages with Muse, at Wembley Arena with Fightstar and last night they rocked Aberdeen’s historic Beach Ballroom with a headline show.

The band are on the road ahead of the release of their new album Meltdown, which hits the record store racks in August.

It’s 15 years since Twin Atlantic emerged in Glasgow and found mainstream success with their second album, Free. With their live pedigree it was no surprise that the band came over last night as true headliners.

If you took a musical saucepan and mixed some Nirvana with a dollop of Springsteen and seasoned it with a sprinkle of Depeche Mode, you wouldn’t be far from the wall of sound that Twin Atlantic create.

Core members, vocalist Sam McTrusty and bass player Ross McNae are bolstered live brilliantly by Barry McKenna on guitar and the excellent Joe Lazarus (Biffy, GUN,) on drums. McTrusty recently said “The time felt right to dive back into the big choruses and massive guitars” and the band has certainly evolved from their early indie sound to a fuller stadium rock roar.

A slightly late start but well worth the wait

The band were half an hour late coming on, but the audience didn’t give a hoot as the band opened a classy 90 min set with Get Out, and Asleep. Whilst the new less familiar material went over well, it was early fan favourites Make A Beast Of Myself and the epic No Sleep that got the Ballroom’s wooden sprung floor bouncing. And boy were they loud.

But it wasn’t all full-on rock and roll. The pace was slowed as McTrusty sang Oceans solo with his acoustic, before the band rejoined him onstage for Crash Land, with Barry McKenna adding nice texture on electric cello.

Twin Atlantic’s support

The evening started well too as Scottish duo Saint Phnx (pronounced ‘Phoenix’) delivered a short set that was high on energy and power. Brothers Stevie and Alan Juke made a big noise, swapped instruments and even managed to squeeze a crowd singing competition into their 30 minute slot. The poignant Happy Place and the Shinedown-tinged Death of Me were highlights.

Twin Atlantic hit the home straight with their biggest hit Heart And Soul. At 26 million Spotify streams and counting it was unsurprisingly the epic closer and had the whole venue bellowing its power-pop chorus.

Scotland has some tremendous rock bands, and Twin Atlantic are right up there with the best. They return for more shows at the end of the year. Don’t miss them.

The full set list:

The full setlist.

