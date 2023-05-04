Eurovision fan? Here’s the cinemas in your area screening music’s most entertaining night

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Eurovision Song Contest is now only days away, and excitement among hardcore fans is reaching fever-pitch.

This year’s final will be hosted in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13, with a talented line-up of 26 countries vying to become this year’s winner.

While thousands will watch the event in person at the Liverpool Arena, the event is expected to reach more than 160 million people across the world.

In addition, cinemas across Aberdeen, Inverness, Thurso and Peterhead will also be opening their doors so people can come together and watch, echoing the event’s message “united by music”.

Cinemas to spread Eurovision celebrations

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is being held in the UK due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, who claimed victory at last year’s event.

Organised by CinemaLive and available at more than 500 cinemas across the UK, here is where you can find your nearest in the north and north-east.

Cineworld Union Square, Aberdeen – £16.65-£19.50

– £16.65-£19.50 Vue Cinema Ship Row, Aberdeen – £17.40-£19.99

– £17.40-£19.99 Vue Inverness Retail Park, Inverness – £17.40-£19.99

– £17.40-£19.99 Eden Court Theatre, Inverness – £15-£17.50

– £15-£17.50 Arc Cinema, Peterhead – £16.95-£17.95

– £16.95-£17.95 Thurso Cinema, Thurso – £10-£12.50

– £10-£12.50 Montrose Playhouse, Montrose – £8-£15

John Travers at CinemaLive, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s Grand Final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever.

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen.”

All screenings for the Eurovision Song Contest begin at 7.30pm, with tickets for the UK Cinema Party available here.