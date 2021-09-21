Aberdeen Performing Arts new season has magic, mayhem and spellbinding enchantment

Audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre and the Music Hall will be invited to step into a world of enchantment, wonder and captivating entertainment with a string of spectacular new shows announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts.

Hit shows including musicals The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Rock of Ages, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat are part of the venues’ bumper re-opening season.

Penn and Teller’s comic catastrophe Magic Goes Wrong, and family dance production The Lost Happy Endings will also join an already packed line-up at His Majesty’s Theatre that includes some of the biggest shows from the West End.

The Music Hall will welcome the return of Scotland’s national orchestras, rock legends including Paul Weller, and a feast of huge comedy talent from Sarah Millican to Alan Carr.

Aberdeen Performing Arts ‘thrilled’

Jane Spiers, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled to be adding these amazing shows to our already packed programme.

“We have hugely anticipated shows like The Book of Mormon, Waitress, and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Scottish Ballet’s luscious new Gene Kelly and George Gershwin show, Starstruck, and our much-loved panto, Beauty and the Beast in the calendar, so to be adding shows of this calibre is very exciting.

“The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe has been receiving rave reviews and we are so excited to be bringing this spectacular production to Aberdeen – it is sure to be memorable.

“Another highlight will definitely be the latest title from the Play That Goes Wrong family, created by the incomparable magical talents of Penn and Teller.

“Our venues have just reopened and it has been wonderful to welcome back audiences once again.

“We’re sure that this new season announcement will include something for everyone, from the biggest musical theatre hits to living rock legends, and we can’t wait!”

The Lost Happy Endings

The Lost Happy Endings marks the return to HMT of the balletLORENT company, on Friday November 5 and Saturday November 6 2021.

An original story by former Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy featuring recorded narration by Joanna Lumley, the tale follows Jub on her quest to save the fairytale happy endings.

Packed with spirit, adventure and many surprises, this fantasy family show promises to delight generations old and young.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Direct from London, the smash-hit production of C.S. Lewis’s classic, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe comes to His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday January 25 to Saturday January 29 2022.

Step through the wardrobe next winter into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia and join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on a magical adventure in a frozen, faraway land.

There, they meet a Faun, talking Beavers, the noble king of Narnia, Aslan, and the coldest, most evil of all, White Witch.

Magic Goes Wrong

Magic Goes Wrong will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Wednesday February 2 to Saturday February 5 2022.

Back with their biggest comedy catastrophe to date, multi-award-winning Mischief will return to the stage with their new show created with magic legends Penn & Teller.

Rock of Ages

Rock of Ages is set to visit Aberdeen from Tuesday February 8 to Saturday February 12 2022.

The West End and Broadway hit musical is a classic LA love story lavished with more than 25 rock anthems.

Aberdeen music fans are invited to lose themselves in a city and a time where the dreams are as big as the hair.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat will be at the city theatre from Tuesday June 28 to Saturday July 2 2022.

Direct from a triumphant season at the London Palladium, the brand-new production of the multi-award-winning show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door to Me, Jacob and Sons, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

Tickets for all new events go on sale to Friends on Tuesday September 21 and on general sale on Thursday September 23.

They are available from aberdeenperformingarts.com, at the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre or the Music Hall or by calling 01224 641122.