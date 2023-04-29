Gordon Castle Highland Games return next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Gordon Castle Highland Games return next month

This year's event promises to be the biggest and best event with a wide-range of activities for the whole family.

By Ross Hempseed
Crowds enjoy the sunshine on the Gordon Castle lawn. Picture by Brian Smith.
Crowds enjoy the sunshine on the Gordon Castle lawn. Picture by Brian Smith.

The annual Highland games at Gordon Castle will return on May 21.

Revived in 2011 by the current owners of Gordon Castle estate, the games will showcase the best of traditional Highland sports, dancing and culture.

Hoping to capitalise on a successful post-pandemic return in 2022, this year hopes to be bigger than ever.

In addition to last year’s Tower Hall shopping boutique, Poppyscotland is opening an interactive mobile museum on the grounds.

Visitors can walk around the expansive estate, taking in the jovial atmosphere that comes with traditional Highland games.

Captivated by the impressive skills of competitors, sampling the best of regional food and drink and a dedicated children’s area there is something for all the family.

One of the highlights of the event is seeing so many Gordon Setters in one place. Image: Jasperimage.

It is also the 11th meeting of the Gordon Setter owners, and with so many dogs in one place, it is usually a highlight of the event.

The Country Sports Arena will welcome back Mordor Gun Dogs, Drakes of Hazzard, and the Vander brothers.

In between the busy schedule of both arenas’ visitors will enjoy massed pipe band displays, stilt walkers, wood turning and a falconry display.

For lovers of shopping, the boutique area has more than 30 businesses showcasing the best of Scottish and Highland wares.

The game will pit competitors in events such as the caber toss, tug o’ war and will once again play host to the Scottish 28lb Weight for Distance Championships.

Foodies can indulge in the wide selection of local traders specialising in some traditional Highland/Moray cuisine as well as a drink from the Gordon Castle Bar.

For information and tickets, visit Gordon Castle Highland Games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from What's On

Tensions are rising ahead of the World Tattie Scone Contest. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Taste of Nairn, Sprit of Speyside and Shetland…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
Courier News - Julia Bryce story - CR0037074 -- Restaurant review for The Menu Magazine Angus Grill and Larder, Balnabriech - Picture shows the dishes for review -- Cauliflower Wings, AG+L Club Sandwich and AG+L's Signature Dog -- Angus Grill and Larder (on the A90), Balnabriech, Brechin - Monday 25th July 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The 9 vendors you can get a bite to eat from at Taste of…
The Scared of the Dark contestants (left to right) Donna Preston, Nicola Adams, Chloe Burrows, Chris Eubank, Danny Dyer, Paul Gascoigne, Chris MacCausland, Max George, Scarlett Moffatt
TV review: Scared of the Dark was totally stupid but my goodness it was…
A Streetcar Named Desire shocked audiences at Eden Court. Image: Andy Ross
Review: Scottish Ballet's A Streetcar Named Desire is beautifully haunting at Eden Court
Contemporary duo SNIK will return to Aberdeen's world-class Nuart festival this year
Nuart Aberdeen organisers reveal 'world-class' line-up for 2023 return
Etape Loch Ness returns this weekend.
5 things to do this weekend: Etape Loch Ness, Earth Day and Cromarty Crime…
The cast of this year's Student Show, Ayetanic, in rehearsal. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Review: Student show Ayetanic took HMT on a voyage of laughter from Balnagask to…
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead were the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award, with the Stronachs from Berryleys in reserve.
RNAS welcomes Good Farming Practice nominations
This Way Up has been published in memory of Colin Hetherington. Pictured is his brother, David Hetherington, and his friend, Jo-Anne Tait. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
This Way Up: Aberdeen duo publish book to share 'one last story' from their…
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car on Elgin road
MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
Laura Ripley, who planned Fantasy Con Scotland in Aberdeen, with her dragon.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]