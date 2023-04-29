Gordon Castle Highland Games return next month

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual Highland games at Gordon Castle will return on May 21.

Revived in 2011 by the current owners of Gordon Castle estate, the games will showcase the best of traditional Highland sports, dancing and culture.

Hoping to capitalise on a successful post-pandemic return in 2022, this year hopes to be bigger than ever.

In addition to last year’s Tower Hall shopping boutique, Poppyscotland is opening an interactive mobile museum on the grounds.

Visitors can walk around the expansive estate, taking in the jovial atmosphere that comes with traditional Highland games.

Captivated by the impressive skills of competitors, sampling the best of regional food and drink and a dedicated children’s area there is something for all the family.

It is also the 11th meeting of the Gordon Setter owners, and with so many dogs in one place, it is usually a highlight of the event.

The Country Sports Arena will welcome back Mordor Gun Dogs, Drakes of Hazzard, and the Vander brothers.

In between the busy schedule of both arenas’ visitors will enjoy massed pipe band displays, stilt walkers, wood turning and a falconry display.

For lovers of shopping, the boutique area has more than 30 businesses showcasing the best of Scottish and Highland wares.

The game will pit competitors in events such as the caber toss, tug o’ war and will once again play host to the Scottish 28lb Weight for Distance Championships.

Foodies can indulge in the wide selection of local traders specialising in some traditional Highland/Moray cuisine as well as a drink from the Gordon Castle Bar.

For information and tickets, visit Gordon Castle Highland Games.