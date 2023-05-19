Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven brews up a storm of new sponsors

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of a popular north-east beer festival have revealed the sponsors allowing the event to return for 2023.

The Stonehaven Midsummer Beer Happening attracts thousands of people to the town and while they are sampling the various beers on offer, they’re raising money for local causes.

The event has raised more than £247,000 for charity since it first started in 2009 as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival.

But costs for the festival are on the rise, meaning the support of sponsors is even more important this year.

This year, Macphie, Simpsons Malt Limited, Whittaker Engineering, EnerQuip, and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society Scotland have come on board as new sponsors.

New partners will help Midsummer Beer Happening cope with rising costs

Happening organiser Robert Lindsay, who owns brewery Six Degrees North, said: “We cannot thank enough the new partners who have joined us this year, along with our long-term partners.

“Our partners’ support will be crucial in helping the Happening cope with the rising costs faced by so many events and organisations.”

The festival runs from June 15 to 17 at Baird Park.

As well as serving up more than 150 craft beers at the celebration, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy street food, various other drinks including cider, and music entertainment.

Macphie becomes Midsummer Beer Happening 2023 main partner

This year’s main partner for the Midsummer Beer Happening will be Macphie, the internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer and food producer based in Glenbervie.

Watch the Maphie brew up the Midsummer Beer Happening’s festival beer for 2023 at Six Degrees North’s brewery in Laurencekirk.

Macphie chairman Alastair Macphie said: “Over the years the Stonehaven Midsummer Beer Happening has attracted thousands of people to the area, all while raising an incredible amount of money for local charities.”

The partner for the Happening’s Cycle Sportive – which attracts 1,000 riders tackling four different, but challenging routes – will be Simpsons Malt again.

Stonehaven-based Whittaker Engineering, will support the huge volunteer effort that ensures the smooth running of the event, while EnerQuip and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society are covering the entertainment and al fresco food court.

Sponsors allow the festival to continue. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.The Bay On The Road – the mobile arm of Stonehaven’s world-famous The Bay Fish & Chips – will also be supporting and sponsoring the beer festival.

This year’s festival beneficiaries are Stonehaven RNLI, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, and Stonehaven Fireballs.

Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Lions, Stonehaven Youth Rugby, Stonehaven Cricket Club, Rhythm Dance Nation, Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, and Mearns FM will also get a share of the cash.

For more information and tickets for the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven visit the website.