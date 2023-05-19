Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven brews up a storm of new sponsors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven brews up a storm of new sponsors

The June event will be a celebration of the craft of brewing and street food.

By Cameron Roy
Midsummer Beer Happening festival-goers enjoying themselves in Stonehaven last summer.
Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

Organisers of a popular north-east beer festival have revealed the sponsors allowing the event to return for 2023.

The Stonehaven Midsummer Beer Happening attracts thousands of people to the town and while they are sampling the various beers on offer, they’re raising money for local causes.

The event has raised more than £247,000 for charity since it first started in 2009 as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival.

But costs for the festival are on the rise, meaning the support of sponsors is even more important this year.

This year, Macphie, Simpsons Malt Limited, Whittaker Engineering, EnerQuip, and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society Scotland have come on board as new sponsors.

Midsummer Beer Happening organiser Robert Lindsay.
Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

New partners will help Midsummer Beer Happening cope with rising costs

Happening organiser Robert Lindsay, who owns brewery Six Degrees North, said: “We cannot thank enough the new partners who have joined us this year, along with our long-term partners.

“Our partners’ support will be crucial in helping the Happening cope with the rising costs faced by so many events and organisations.”

Revellers enjoying the Midsummer Beer Happening festival in June 2022.
Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.

The festival runs from June 15 to 17 at Baird Park.

As well as serving up more than 150 craft beers at the celebration, festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy street food, various other drinks including cider, and music entertainment.

Live music at previous Midsummer Beer Happening festival.
Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Macphie becomes Midsummer Beer Happening 2023 main partner

This year’s main partner for the Midsummer Beer Happening will be Macphie, the internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer and food producer based in Glenbervie.

Watch the Maphie brew up the Midsummer Beer Happening’s festival beer for 2023 at Six Degrees North’s brewery in Laurencekirk.

Macphie chairman Alastair Macphie said: “Over the years the Stonehaven Midsummer Beer Happening has attracted thousands of people to the area, all while raising an incredible amount of money for local charities.”

The partner for the Happening’s Cycle Sportive – which attracts 1,000 riders tackling four different, but challenging routes – will be Simpsons Malt again.

Midsummer Beer Happening festival-goers.
The Stonehaven Midsummer Beer Happening attracts thousands of people to the town.

Stonehaven-based Whittaker Engineering, will support the huge volunteer effort that ensures the smooth running of the event, while EnerQuip and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society are covering the entertainment and al fresco food court.

Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.The Bay On The Road – the mobile arm of Stonehaven's world-famous The Bay Fish & Chips – will also be supporting and sponsoring the beer festival.

This year’s festival beneficiaries are Stonehaven RNLI, Stonehaven Sea Cadets, and Stonehaven Fireballs.

Stonehaven Folk Festival, Stonehaven Men’s Shed, Stonehaven Lions, Stonehaven Youth Rugby, Stonehaven Cricket Club, Rhythm Dance Nation, Friends of Stonehaven Open Air Pool, and Mearns FM will also get a share of the cash.

For more information and tickets for the Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven visit the website.

