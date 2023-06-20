Pet Shop Boys: Everything you need to know for the Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet Shop Boys: Everything you need to know for the Aberdeen show

The legendary synth-pop duo will be preforming their Dreamworld greatest hits show at P&J Live on Wednesday night.

By Cameron Roy
The Pet Shop Boys will be returning to Aberdeen for the first time in more than 30 years. Image: Phil Fisk.
The Pet Shop Boys will be returning to Aberdeen for the first time in more than 30 years. Image: Phil Fisk.

Legendary synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys will be coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for their greatest hits show Dreamworld.

Consisting of primary vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, the duo have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Now they are bringing the noise to Aberdeen for the first time in more than 30 years after last playing at the AECC back in May 1991.

When and where will Pet Shop Boys perform in Aberdeen?

Pet Shop Boys will be performing at P&J Live on Wednesday, June 21.

Doors open at 6pm, which will be followed by pre-show entertainment.

The main show will run from 8pm to 10pm.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of the Pet Shop Boys performing at a show in Toronto, Canada. Image: Bobby Singh/Shutterstock.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £30.50.

Cheerz nightclub will be hosting an after-party following the show for an “80s classics night to remember”. 

What songs will the Pet Shop Boys play at P&J Live?

It is the band’s first-ever greatest hits tour and is set to feature all of the best songs from the Pet Shop Boys across their long careers.

Since forming in London in 1981, they went on to win three Brit Awards and were nominated for six Grammies.

Hit singles include West End Girls, It’s a Sin, Always on My Mind, Heart and their cover of Go West.

It is the band’s first-ever greatest hits tour and is set to

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place for the Aberdeen show?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Pet Shop Boys are heading for P&J Live with their Dreamworld Greatest Hits Live tour.
Pet Shop Boys are heading for P&J Live with their Dreamworld greatest hits show.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 6.10pm and then every 20 minutes.

They will depart back into Aberdeen City Centre after the event is finished from the taxi rank.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

