Pet Shop Boys: Everything you need to know for the Aberdeen show

Legendary synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys will be coming to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for their greatest hits show Dreamworld.

Consisting of primary vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe, the duo have sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

Now they are bringing the noise to Aberdeen for the first time in more than 30 years after last playing at the AECC back in May 1991.

When and where will Pet Shop Boys perform in Aberdeen?

Pet Shop Boys will be performing at P&J Live on Wednesday, June 21.

Doors open at 6pm, which will be followed by pre-show entertainment.

The main show will run from 8pm to 10pm.

Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster from £30.50.

Cheerz nightclub will be hosting an after-party following the show for an “80s classics night to remember”.

What songs will the Pet Shop Boys play at P&J Live?

It is the band’s first-ever greatest hits tour and is set to feature all of the best songs from the Pet Shop Boys across their long careers.

Since forming in London in 1981, they went on to win three Brit Awards and were nominated for six Grammies.

Hit singles include West End Girls, It’s a Sin, Always on My Mind, Heart and their cover of Go West.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place for the Aberdeen show?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 minutes to 30 minutes.

The PJ1 bus service will also be in operation, departing Union Square at 6.10pm and then every 20 minutes.

They will depart back into Aberdeen City Centre after the event is finished from the taxi rank.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars, kiosks and The Mill Coffee Shop will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.