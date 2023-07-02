Here’s where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Aberdeenshire on Monday

Rail enthusiasts in the north-east will get the chance to see The Flying Scotsman on Monday as the famous locomotive travels to Aberdeen.

The Flying Scotsman will be travelling to the Granite City from Edinburgh as part of a “centenary weekender” trip organised by The Railway Touring Company.

The steam engine, which was the first of its kind to reach 100mph in the early 20th Century, will make an extremely rare visit to the north-east.

It’s part of an “unmissable” programme of events organised by the National Railway Museum to give everyone a chance to experience the Flying Scotsman.

When can you see The Flying Scotsman?

The Flying Scotsman is due to depart Edinburgh Waverly at 9.41am on Monday.

It will travel north to Aberdeen and is scheduled to pass through stations including Craigo, Laurencekirk, Carmont, Stonehaven, Newtonhill signal station, Craiginches south and Aberdeen.

On the official timetable, The Flying Scotsman is scheduled to pass through the these stations at the following times:

Craigo – 1.28pm

Laurencekirk – 1.33pm

Carmont – 1.42pm

Stonehaven – 1.47pm

Newtonhill signal station – 1.53pm

Craiginches south – 2.04pm

Aberdeen – 2.09pm

Those planning on venturing out to see The Flying Scotsman on its journey, however, are being warned to do so at a safe distance.

After it arrives at Aberdeen Railway Station, the locomotive will be uncoupled from the train and will travel to Ferryhill Railway Heritage Centre where it will be prepared for the return journey to Edinburgh.

Trainspotters will also be able to visit the Flying Scotsman while it is at Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust until 5pm.

People are encouraged to book their tickets in advance on the event’s website. The number of tickets will be restricted to 500 to ensure the safety of all visitors.