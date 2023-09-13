Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at P&J Live

The two-hour spectacular, showcasing the magic of Bob Marley is headed to the Granite City this weekend.

By Shanay Taylor
The cast will sing some of Bob Marley's biggest hits when the show arrives at P&J Live.
The cast will sing some of Bob Marley's biggest hits when the show arrives in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

An unforgettable evening celebrating reggae music and the one and only Bob Marley is coming to P&J Live on Saturday.

The two-hour spectacular will delight audiences by recreating his timeless hits.

A talented cast is set to capture his charisma and honour his culture by performing reggae hits like Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love and No Woman No Cry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

When and where will Legend – The Music of Bob Marley perform in Aberdeen?

The show takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday, September 16.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will run from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Legend – The Music of Bob Marley P&J live
The show is coming to Aberdeen this weekend. Image: Supplied by P&J Live.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 to 30 minutes.

You can download the timetable here.

Additional busses will depart after the event finishes on a dedicated PJ1 service. These will depart from the taxi rank.

A picture of the P&J Live building.
The event will be held at the P&J Live. Image: Heather Fowlie

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella to the show?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars and kiosks will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

P&J Live in Aberdeen
P&J Live is hosting Legend – The Music of Bob Marley Image: Kenny Elrick /DC Thomson

Where can I park?

There will be parking available in the surface car park.

However, guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a space.

Can I still buy tickets for Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at P&J Live?

There are some tickets for the show still available on Ticketmaster. They can be purchased here.

