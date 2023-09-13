Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at P&J Live

An unforgettable evening celebrating reggae music and the one and only Bob Marley is coming to P&J Live on Saturday.

The two-hour spectacular will delight audiences by recreating his timeless hits.

A talented cast is set to capture his charisma and honour his culture by performing reggae hits like Could You Be Loved, Is This Love, One Love and No Woman No Cry.

Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated show.

When and where will Legend – The Music of Bob Marley perform in Aberdeen?

The show takes place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on Saturday, September 16.

Doors open at 6pm and the show will run from 7.30pm to 10pm.

Will any age restrictions be strictly in place?

Under 14s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

ID checks will be in place – attendees should bring along a Young Scot card or an alternative ID. No refunds will be given for entry refusals.

How do I get the bus to P&J Live?

Stagecoach will be operating its 727 Service between Union Square and P&J Live, running every 15 to 30 minutes.

You can download the timetable here.

Additional busses will depart after the event finishes on a dedicated PJ1 service. These will depart from the taxi rank.

Can I bring a backpack or umbrella to the show?

For everyone’s safety, large bags, backpacks of any kind and umbrellas are not permitted into the venue.

Will food and drink be available at P&J Live?

All P&J Live bars and kiosks will be in operation.

P&J Live is a cashless venue.

Where can I park?

There will be parking available in the surface car park.

However, guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a space.

Can I still buy tickets for Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at P&J Live?

There are some tickets for the show still available on Ticketmaster. They can be purchased here.