Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to approach her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to approach her

Raymond Adibe Chisom was ordered to stay away from his former partner in August last year after he subjected her to a campaign of verbal abuse and accusations for more than a year.

By David McPhee
Raymond Adibe Chisom was back in court after he was found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his ex-partner.
Raymond Adibe Chisom was back in court after he was found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his ex-partner.

An abusive man was back in the dock after he defied a court order not to harass his ex-partner.

Raymond Adibe Chisom was ordered to stay away from his former partner in August last year after he subjected her to a campaign of verbal abuse and accusations for more than a year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 34-year-old repeatedly called his former girlfriend “stupid”, “an imbecile” and forced her to admit she was cheating on him when she hadn’t.

But now the former law student has returned to court, where he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea – despite being convicted and fined for the offences months ago.

Adibe Chisom – who described a social work report into his background as “racist” – claimed he was on medication for “anxiety and trauma” when he initially pleaded guilty.

Breached court order

Sheriff Margaret Hodge rebuffed his attempts to retract his plea and handed Adibe Chisom a fine for breaching the court order not to approach his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 7pm on June 1 this year, Adibe Chisom’s partner was in her home when he arrived at the front door.

“Upon answering the door the accused advised her that he had a letter for her which he said was a court document, whereby he was looking to have his non-harassment order removed,” Ms Laird said.

Adibe Chisom then followed up by contacting a lawyer and sending his former partner an email that also included the document – another breach of the non-harassment order.

‘You have had plenty of chances’

Representing himself, Adibe Chisom provided no response as to why he had breached his order but continued to claim he had entered his guilty plea to this offence while on medication and “suffering from anxiety and trauma”.

“I was off the rails,” he added.

Adibe Chisom’s previous lawyer – who is no longer acting in the case – told Aberdeen Sheriff Court in August last year: “He’s good a spinning what he maintains is the situation.”

Defence agent Mike Monro also stated that Adibe Chisom has admitted that he did do the things described by the Crown Office.

Mr Monro added: “He is wishing to return to Nigeria pretty soon as he is intending to become actively involved in politics and the presidential election in the country.

“He might be very adept at being a politician because it’s difficult sometimes to get an answer from him when I put questions to him.”

Denying his request to withdraw the guilty plea, Sheriff Hodge told him: “You have had plenty of chances.”

The sheriff fined Adibe Chisom, of Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, a total of £245.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dallas King updated fans on the Belmont Filmhouse reopening plans
Breaking: Local film fans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life
The cast will sing some of Bob Marley's biggest hits when the show arrives at P&J Live.
Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at…
Aberdeen band members from Glitz.
Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan's 40th Birthday Ball
A Mini Cooper car in a ditch following a crash with a police car in the background
Car comes off road in crash on A92 near Portlethen
Man admits drink driving offence Picture shows; Alasdair Imrie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Joanne Warnock/DCT Media Date; 12/09/2023
Award-winning Aberdeen carer given driving ban after admitting string of offences
Firefighters look on to damaged building on Albyn Place
Roof collapse on Aberdeen building as fire crews tackle blaze for more than 12…
Robert Merchant. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen thief stole vodka at 9.20am and racially abused M&S employee
Martin Kemp spun the decks at Belladrum 2023 in July. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp bringing 1980s classics to Aberdeen
A view of part of BP's Etap production hub in the North Sea, around 100 miles east of Aberdeen. It is a key part of the supermajor's plans for Murlach.
Westminster green lights BP's Murlach oil and gas project
Flora Garry
New event launched to honour the legacy of north-east writer Flora Garry