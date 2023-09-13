Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to approach her

An abusive man was back in the dock after he defied a court order not to harass his ex-partner.

Raymond Adibe Chisom was ordered to stay away from his former partner in August last year after he subjected her to a campaign of verbal abuse and accusations for more than a year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told the 34-year-old repeatedly called his former girlfriend “stupid”, “an imbecile” and forced her to admit she was cheating on him when she hadn’t.

But now the former law student has returned to court, where he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea – despite being convicted and fined for the offences months ago.

Adibe Chisom – who described a social work report into his background as “racist” – claimed he was on medication for “anxiety and trauma” when he initially pleaded guilty.

Breached court order

Sheriff Margaret Hodge rebuffed his attempts to retract his plea and handed Adibe Chisom a fine for breaching the court order not to approach his ex-partner.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 7pm on June 1 this year, Adibe Chisom’s partner was in her home when he arrived at the front door.

“Upon answering the door the accused advised her that he had a letter for her which he said was a court document, whereby he was looking to have his non-harassment order removed,” Ms Laird said.

Adibe Chisom then followed up by contacting a lawyer and sending his former partner an email that also included the document – another breach of the non-harassment order.

‘You have had plenty of chances’

Representing himself, Adibe Chisom provided no response as to why he had breached his order but continued to claim he had entered his guilty plea to this offence while on medication and “suffering from anxiety and trauma”.

“I was off the rails,” he added.

Adibe Chisom’s previous lawyer – who is no longer acting in the case – told Aberdeen Sheriff Court in August last year: “He’s good a spinning what he maintains is the situation.”

Defence agent Mike Monro also stated that Adibe Chisom has admitted that he did do the things described by the Crown Office.

Mr Monro added: “He is wishing to return to Nigeria pretty soon as he is intending to become actively involved in politics and the presidential election in the country.

“He might be very adept at being a politician because it’s difficult sometimes to get an answer from him when I put questions to him.”

Denying his request to withdraw the guilty plea, Sheriff Hodge told him: “You have had plenty of chances.”

The sheriff fined Adibe Chisom, of Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, a total of £245.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.