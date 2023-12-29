5 things to do this weekend: Hogmanay celebrations and exclusive film screening in Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Hogmanay celebrations and exclusive film screening in Skye

Celebrate Hogmanay and close out 2023 in style.

Ring in the new year in style. Image: Shutterstock.
By Jenna Scott

Close out 2023 with a games night or glam yourself up for a traditional Hogmanay party on the streets this weekend.

Celebrate in style with Hogmanay at 8 Golden Square

The popular Hogmanay celebration has returned with a new heated beer garden to keep you all cosy under the night sky.

This year, tickets include a complimentary glass of fizz and a free 360 photobooth as well as the usual live entertainment spanning across three floors.

Food vendors will be on-hand to keep everyone fuelled throughout the night and into the wee hours as the clock strikes midnight.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

A toast to the new year. Image: Shutterstock.

Enjoy a true Highland Hogmanay at Inverness’ New Year’s Eve First Footing

Celebrate a Highland Hogmanay at the Drumossie Hotel with a glass of bubbly and live entertainment with your loved ones this weekend.

Arrive at the hotel from 9pm for an evening of fun and excitement you wait to ring in the new year and party until the early morning.

Each ticket is priced at £35 per person and can purchased via the Drumossie Hotel website.

A non-refundable £10 deposit is required in advance.

Challenge your friends and family to a games night

Everyone has a competitive streak deep down and since the holidays are upon us, there’s no better time to try your hand at the board games you’ll no doubt have unwrapped at Christmas.

Whether it’s a classic game of Charades or an intense round of Monopoly, game nights bring out the best – and sometimes worst – of us. So why not take advantage of the spare time you have before returning to work?

Challenge your friends. Image: Shutterstock.

Sit down to watch an exclusive Screening and Q&A with filmmaker Cara Holmes

The Skye Gathering Hall in Portree is hosting an exclusive screening of Irish documentary Notes From Sheepland followed by a live virtual Q&A with filmmaker Cara Holmes.

Guests will receive a complimentary drink upon arrival.

The film explores the unique connection between human and animals and originally premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and won Best Documentary at the Dublin International Film Festival.

Doors open at 6.30pm before the film starts at 7pm.

The event takes place this Saturday (DEC 30).

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite or at the door on the evening from £10.

Portree is hosting the screening. Image: Shutterstock.

Create a memory board with your loved ones

If partying into the wee hours is off the cards this year, gather the family to create a memory board to reflect on the year that has just passed.

It’s a great activity to get involved with as you and your loved ones share your favourite highlights, achievements and memories of 2023.

All it requires is some minor crafting and ambition for the new year!

