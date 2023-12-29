5 things to do this weekend: Hogmanay celebrations and exclusive film screening in Skye

Close out 2023 with a games night or glam yourself up for a traditional Hogmanay party on the streets this weekend.

Celebrate in style with Hogmanay at 8 Golden Square

The popular Hogmanay celebration has returned with a new heated beer garden to keep you all cosy under the night sky.

This year, tickets include a complimentary glass of fizz and a free 360 photobooth as well as the usual live entertainment spanning across three floors.

Food vendors will be on-hand to keep everyone fuelled throughout the night and into the wee hours as the clock strikes midnight.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Enjoy a true Highland Hogmanay at Inverness’ New Year’s Eve First Footing

Celebrate a Highland Hogmanay at the Drumossie Hotel with a glass of bubbly and live entertainment with your loved ones this weekend.

Arrive at the hotel from 9pm for an evening of fun and excitement you wait to ring in the new year and party until the early morning.

Each ticket is priced at £35 per person and can purchased via the Drumossie Hotel website.

A non-refundable £10 deposit is required in advance.

Challenge your friends and family to a games night

Everyone has a competitive streak deep down and since the holidays are upon us, there’s no better time to try your hand at the board games you’ll no doubt have unwrapped at Christmas.

Whether it’s a classic game of Charades or an intense round of Monopoly, game nights bring out the best – and sometimes worst – of us. So why not take advantage of the spare time you have before returning to work?

Sit down to watch an exclusive Screening and Q&A with filmmaker Cara Holmes

The Skye Gathering Hall in Portree is hosting an exclusive screening of Irish documentary Notes From Sheepland followed by a live virtual Q&A with filmmaker Cara Holmes.

Guests will receive a complimentary drink upon arrival.

The film explores the unique connection between human and animals and originally premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and won Best Documentary at the Dublin International Film Festival.

Doors open at 6.30pm before the film starts at 7pm.

The event takes place this Saturday (DEC 30).

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite or at the door on the evening from £10.

Create a memory board with your loved ones

If partying into the wee hours is off the cards this year, gather the family to create a memory board to reflect on the year that has just passed.

It’s a great activity to get involved with as you and your loved ones share your favourite highlights, achievements and memories of 2023.

All it requires is some minor crafting and ambition for the new year!