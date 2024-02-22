Aldi recruitment drive: Supermarket offers eye-watering salary in hunt for Aberdeen store manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aldi recruitment drive: Supermarket offers eye-watering salary in hunt for Aberdeen store manager

The chain is hiring 43 new staff members in the north-east.

By Derry Alldritt
The Aldi store in Portlethen Aberdeenshire.
The Aldi store in Portlethen Aberdeenshire.

Aldi has started a recruitment drive in Aberdeenshire with 43 vacancies advertised in the area.

The focus on hiring comes as the company looks to open new shops and fill vacancies at existing sites.

The chain is Britain’s fourth largest supermarket and has several stores in Aberdeen as well as Inverurie, Portlethen, Peterhead, Ellon and Westhill.

Aldi has also had plans approved for a new store in Macduff, set to open in 2025.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and deputy store manager, all the way up to store manager.

The supermarket also has a store in Ellon.

Which roles is Aldi hiring for?

Store and Warehouse Assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12.00 rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

The vacancies include a store manager advertised with a salary of up to £65,995.

Aldi’s hardworking employees praised

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard, and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and local sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can click here.

