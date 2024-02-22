Aldi recruitment drive: Supermarket offers eye-watering salary in hunt for Aberdeen store manager

Aldi has started a recruitment drive in Aberdeenshire with 43 vacancies advertised in the area.

The focus on hiring comes as the company looks to open new shops and fill vacancies at existing sites.

The chain is Britain’s fourth largest supermarket and has several stores in Aberdeen as well as Inverurie, Portlethen, Peterhead, Ellon and Westhill.

Aldi has also had plans approved for a new store in Macduff, set to open in 2025.

The roles include full and part-time positions such as store assistant and deputy store manager, all the way up to store manager.

Which roles is Aldi hiring for?

Store and Warehouse Assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12.00 rising to £12.95 nationally, while those working within the M25 receive £13.55 rising to £13.85.

Aldi is also the only supermarket to offer paid breaks, which for the average store colleague is worth more than an additional £900 a year.

The vacancies include a store manager advertised with a salary of up to £65,995.

Aldi’s hardworking employees praised

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard, and they are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and local sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 and this is another step in accelerating progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

The recruitment push is part of a nationwide expansion drive, with Aldi pledging to create a total of more than 5,500 new jobs up and down the country in 2024.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can click here.