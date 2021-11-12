Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North-east pizza business selected for food award finals

By Jamie Wilde
November 12, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 12, 2021, 12:16 pm
Ruth Thomas, owner of Firemill Pizza and Grill in Milltimber, is in the running for a Scottish Italian Award.
A Milltimber pizza business has been chosen as a finalist in this year’s Scottish Italian Awards.

Firemill Pizza and Grill, run by Ruth Thomas, battled it out with other Scottish pizzerias earlier this week in a cook-off with the aim of topping the best pizza award category.

Ruth started her business last year out of a converted trailer perched on her home driveway.

She prides herself on using authentic Italian ingredients in her pizzas, inspired by her time spent in Tuscany with her family.

Firemill Pizza and Grill was the only north-east business to make it through to the final of the best pizza award category at the Scottish Italian Awards.

In the last year, Firemill has quickly gone from strength to strength and Ruth said she was delighted to have made it through when we spoke to her ahead of the cook-off final in Glasgow.

“I’m very thankful to have been given this opportunity,” said Ruth.

“We’re the only north-east business that managed to get through to the final. I hope we do Aberdeen and the north-east proud.

“I’m pretty nervous, but I’m also really excited.”

Public votes

Firemill was successfully selected for the award nomination through public votes on social media.

“I’d actually noticed the awards on Facebook and I decided to have a quick look and see what it was all about,” said Ruth.

Firemill’s finalist certificate.

“I only had five days before the closing date for the public votes. I thought I’d never get enough in time, but I entered anyway.

“A few people obviously did vote and it was a wonderful thing to enter something like this through public votes.”

Celebrity judges

Twenty-five businesses in total made it through to this week’s cook-off final with the aim of impressing the judging panel, which included celebrity chef Aldo Zilli.

Ruth pictured alongside Aldo Zilli at the cook-off earlier this week.

Each had to prepare a margherita alongside a signature pizza of their choice. Ruth hoped her autumnal pumpkin ‘nduja with added chestnut and truffle would hit the spot.

“I’m hoping to make something that stands out to the judges,” said Ruth.

“The prep I’m doing at home is just to hone my pizza flavours.”

Ruth at the cook-off in Glasgow.

Passion for pizza

Ruth will find out whether she did enough to seal the top spot at the Scottish Italian Awards gala dinner and awards ceremony on Sunday November 28.

But whatever happens, the new skills and confidence gained from the experience is something Ruth hopes to continue to take forward in her business.

“I’m going down there to learn, as much as to try and win,” she said.

“I hope we do Aberdeen and the north-east proud,” Ruth Thomas.

“I’ve always been very passionate about giving people the best possible product using good, quality ingredients with traditional techniques.

“I think (the award nomination) speaks to how much effort I put into the cooking side of the business – it’s not just about making money.”

What does Ruth plan to do if she seals the award win?

“Scream with joy!” she laughs.

Ruth’s hoping to come out on top when the winners are announced later this month.

Visit Firemill Pizza and Grill and the Scottish Italian Awards online for more information.

