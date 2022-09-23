Shop Small Aberdeen: Community at heart of north-east platform showcasing local business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen entrepreneur from Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Creative Entrepreneurship short-course has set up a new, collaborative platform to showcase small creative businesses in the north-east.

Shop Small Aberdeen connects local craftspeople across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire through its online platform where they can network and sell handcrafted products.

Since starting at the end of July, Shop Small Aberdeen has attracted almost 40 small businesses from across the north-east.

The new venture has been set up by Alison Shearer, who also runs Mint Lino Prints where she creates quirky handmade prints and cards.

Alison says creativity has always been a big part of who she is. In the last few years, she’s had a few “side hustles” to her day job in engineering, such as her photography business and self-publishing a children’s picture book.

Alison joined the RGU Creative Entrepreneurship short-course to learn more about running and promoting her print-making business.

But it was meeting other like-minded people running small businesses who were facing similar challenges to her that sparked the creation of Shop Small Aberdeen.

‘Community over competition’

Alison said: “RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship course has been very inspiring for me and is extremely well structured.

“It covered so many aspects of running a creative business and it was so helpful at making you consider things which you may have previously overlooked.

“It not only massively boosted my confidence, but it also pushed me out of my comfort zone and encouraged me to start Shop Small Aberdeen.

“I wanted to showcase a curated selection of local makers and to champion and support one another to grow together.

“The network provides people with a platform to find great local small businesses offering fantastic handmade products.

“I really believe in community over competition; collaboration in the creative industries is so important.”

RGU course invites collaboration

Learning Manager from RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group (EIG), Sally Charles, said: “I am delighted that the Creative Entrepreneurship course has provided inspiration to Alison and given her the confidence to establish Shop Small Aberdeen.

“Alison’s new network highlights what can be done to connect creative practitioners across the north-east.

“It also offers an opportunity for them to collaborate to cut costs and boost promotion, efficiencies that will be hugely beneficial given the rapidly rising cost of living.”

To find out more, visit Shop Small Aberdeen’s blog or find them on Instagram.