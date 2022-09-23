Shop Small Aberdeen: Community at heart of north-east platform showcasing local business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shop Small Aberdeen: Community at heart of north-east platform showcasing local business

By Jamie Wilde
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am
North-east craftspeople are coming together through Shop Small Aberdeen. Picture from Shutterstock
North-east craftspeople are coming together through Shop Small Aberdeen. Picture from Shutterstock

An Aberdeen entrepreneur from Robert Gordon University’s (RGU) Creative Entrepreneurship short-course has set up a new, collaborative platform to showcase small creative businesses in the north-east.

Shop Small Aberdeen connects local craftspeople across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire through its online platform where they can network and sell handcrafted products.

Since starting at the end of July, Shop Small Aberdeen has attracted almost 40 small businesses from across the north-east.

The new venture has been set up by Alison Shearer, who also runs Mint Lino Prints where she creates quirky handmade prints and cards.

Alison Shearer.

Alison says creativity has always been a big part of who she is. In the last few years, she’s had a few “side hustles” to her day job in engineering, such as her photography business and self-publishing a children’s picture book.

Alison joined the RGU Creative Entrepreneurship short-course to learn more about running and promoting her print-making business.

But it was meeting other like-minded people running small businesses who were facing similar challenges to her that sparked the creation of Shop Small Aberdeen.

‘Community over competition’

Alison said: “RGU’s Creative Entrepreneurship course has been very inspiring for me and is extremely well structured.

“It covered so many aspects of running a creative business and it was so helpful at making you consider things which you may have previously overlooked.

“Collaboration in the creative industries is so important,” Alison Shearer.

“It not only massively boosted my confidence, but it also pushed me out of my comfort zone and encouraged me to start Shop Small Aberdeen.

“I wanted to showcase a curated selection of local makers and to champion and support one another to grow together.

“The network provides people with a platform to find great local small businesses offering fantastic handmade products.

“I really believe in community over competition; collaboration in the creative industries is so important.”

RGU course invites collaboration

Learning Manager from RGU’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group (EIG), Sally Charles, said: “I am delighted that the Creative Entrepreneurship course has provided inspiration to Alison and given her the confidence to establish Shop Small Aberdeen.

“Alison’s new network highlights what can be done to connect creative practitioners across the north-east.

“It also offers an opportunity for them to collaborate to cut costs and boost promotion, efficiencies that will be hugely beneficial given the rapidly rising cost of living.”

To find out more, visit Shop Small Aberdeen’s blog or find them on Instagram.

