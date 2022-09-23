58 applicants and counting: Will Orkney council ever find their chief executive?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
58 applicants and counting: Will Orkney council ever find their chief executive?

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 23, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney chief executive
Orkney council is now on its fourth attempt to find a new and permanent chief executive.

Orkney council has now turned away 58 applicants for the role of chief executive.

In the latest search for a candidate to fill the shoes of the interim chief, John Mundell, there were 12 applicants, none of whom made it to the interview stage.

This third attempt ended in mid-June. The isles council is now in the middle of its fourth attempt to replace Mr Mundell.

He first took on the role in a temporary capacity all the way back in June 2019.

He took over the role from the long-serving Alistair Buchan.

It was initially thought he would only be in the role for four to six months.

However, the pandemic and the unsuccessful recruitment rounds have resulted in his short stint running for over three years.

Figures obtained by the local democracy reporting service through a freedom of information request also show that none of the applicants from the third round were from within Orkney.

The information provided shows that running the four rounds of recruitment has now run up a bill of £20,037.

This includes costs for advertising, expenses of candidates, and executive search facilities from recruitment agencies, according to the council.

‘The right person is out there’

Council Leader James Stockan said: “This council works tirelessly to safeguard our cherished islands and achieve the best possible outcomes for the people of Orkney.

“We understand the public disappointment and frustrations around the lack of a permanent appointment – frustrations and disappointments we share as an organisation.

“The employment market for senior-level public sector executives is a small one – and competition to secure those employees is fierce.

“We have very clear aspirations and standards for the type of person we want. We believe that the right person for our organisation and for Orkney is out there.

He added: “In carrying out the recruitment exercise its important that we reflect on previous attempts – both for this job and for other senior roles – and see where the majority of enquiries are being generated.

“In this case, the conversation and the interest in this role, is predominantly online. Our recruitment tactics will reflect that.”

Orkney council’s fourth attempt to find a new chief executive is due to close on October 4th.

