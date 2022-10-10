5 things you need to know before getting dental implants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 things you need to know before getting dental implants

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
October 10, 2022, 9:00 am
Whether you have lost a tooth, or have damaged or broken teeth, you may be considering dental implants as opposed to dentures.

Implants are fast becoming the preferred treatment for patients looking to boost their confidence and improve their appearance.

Before you refer yourself to a cosmetic dentist, or implantologist, here are 5 things you need to know about before getting dental implants, including what is involved in the procedure and the time it takes.

1. Reasons to get dental implants

“People often prefer not to have bridges now. They prefer to go down the pathway of a dental implant because then they don’t have their natural teeth damaged,” explained Andrew Scott of Andrew Scott Dental Care in Aberdeen.

A picture of a sidecut of a titanium implant
How a titanium implant sits in the mouth

Implants – which are like artificial roots that are inserted into the bone – can be made to look very natural to fit in with the rest of your smile and match up with the rest of your teeth. Here are some of the reasons people will opt for implants:

  • Teeth needing replaced after having been removed, or teeth that are failing and need to be removed
  • Significant gum disease, which leads to teeth becoming loose and needing removed
  • Broken or cracked teeth through trauma or accident
  • Badly decayed teeth that need to come out
  • To retain dentures that are moving around.

2. Experience is key

Firstly, you should make sure you choose an experienced dentist to carry out the treatment. And, if you are in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire or the north east, there are few dentists more experienced and qualified to carry out this treatment than Andrew Scott.

A picture of Andrew Scott of Andrew Scott dental Care
Andrew Scott of Andrew Scott dental Care

Andrew Scott has been placing and restoring implants for more than two decades, most recently from his practice, Andrew Scott Dental Care.

He learned to perform the procedure in the late 1990s from one of the founding implantologists in America before attending many implant-related courses throughout this 23-year career.

And from 2011-2021, Andrew ran the Aberdeen branch of the International Team for Implantology Study Club (ITI), one of only a handful in Scotland.

Andrew Scott also collaborates with the University of Central Lancashire by mentoring fully qualified dentists in treatment planning, placing and restoring dental implants.  As a result of this, on occasion some patients may be able to receive dental implants placed and restored under direct supervision by Dr Andrew Scott but at a discounted rate.

Around 60 dentists in the region use Andrew Scott for dental implants and refer patients to him.

He said:

Patients will get a highly experienced implant surgeon who can listen to their wishes, discuss the options and be able to provide them with an option that they find suitable to them.

“They can feel reassured by the experience and the treatment plan they will receive.”

3. What’s involved in the treatment?

Sometimes a tooth can be removed and an implant can be placed in the same visit.  Sometimes it may even be possible to add a temporary crown, however, this is not always the case.  Often having implants placed does not happen during one appointment, as any experienced implant surgeon will tell you, as it takes time.

Here is an approximate step-by-step guide about what is involved:

  1. This begins with a detailed consultation appointment, lasting around 1 hour
  2. Might involve the removal of teeth and fitting of a temporary replacement at a subsequent appointment
  3. Then the implants are placed (by inserting the artificial root into the bone) during a slightly longer appointment.
  4. There is a two-to-three-month wait after this while the implants heal into the bone (sometimes a temporary crown is placed)
  5. Then the crown, bridge or denture is made for you in a high-end dental lab.
  6. The crown, bridge or denture is fitted onto the implant as a definitive solution (sometimes a temporary crown is fitted until the definitive one is made)

4. Intravenous Sedation

Implants are usually placed with a local anaesthetic, so your mouth is numb and you should not feel a thing.

However, if you are needing dental implants, and have a phobia of the dentist, don’t worry. At Andrew Scott Dental Care, there is an experienced sedationist, Becky Lees.

A picture of Becky Lees
Becky Lees is a trained sedationist

Becky works as an oral surgeon within NHS Grampian providing surgical treatments such as difficult extractions and wisdom tooth removal. She has been providing treatment under sedation since 2013 and gained a Diploma in Conscious Sedation from Newcastle University in 2017.

Andrew Scott explained:

We have a trained sedationist who comes to the practice, so this is an option. That allows people who are anxious to be relaxed about their treatment. It is not a general anaesthetic, they are still awake during the procedure, but they don’t remember much about it.”

5. What if I have dentures?

Another procedure that can be done is that implants can be attached to dentures. This is particularly useful for those who have loose dentures. It’s like a press-stud. You can push the denture on to them and it clicks into place, and stabilises them.

As well as dental implants, Andrew Scott Dental Care also offers cosmetic treatment too, including 3D Smile Design, which is for people who want to alter their smile. A 3D scan of the teeth is carried out before changes to shape and colour of the teeth are discussed.

To discuss implants, or cosmetic dental treatments, contact Andrew Scott Dental Care.

