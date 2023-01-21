What we learned this week about…..cakes, flakes and the passing of the world’s oldest person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What we learned this week about…..cakes, flakes and the passing of the world’s oldest person

By Neil Drysdale
January 21, 2023, 6:00 am
CR0040509 Reporter Name Rosemary Lowne Location Aberdeen Art Gallery Cafe Story - Society four page food feature on the cafe at Aberdeen Art Gallery Picture shows a selection of cakes on offer Thurs, January 12, 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
CR0040509 Reporter Name Rosemary Lowne Location Aberdeen Art Gallery Cafe Story - Society four page food feature on the cafe at Aberdeen Art Gallery Picture shows a selection of cakes on offer Thurs, January 12, 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

IT has become one of the common sights of working in an office: colleagues arranging a “surprise” party and celebrating somebody’s birthday with cake.

But now, there are fears that might become a thing of the past after Food Standards Agency chairwoman Professor Susan Jebb compared being around a few slabs of cake in the office to the impact of passive smoking.

Speaking in a personal capacity, she said workers should stop testing the willpower of colleagues and added: “If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes.”

Unsurprisingly, her comments went down like a soggy bottom.

A FOUR-TIME cancer survivor raised funds for charity by diving into the waters of the UK, including a freezing Loch Ness.

Tim Crossin, a 59-year-old former Royal Marine Commando from Poole, was on a tour of Scotland, visiting the best cold water plunge locations.

Having already braved the chill on the Isle of Skye, Ullapool and Spean Bridge, Mr Crossin and three fellow commandos took a dip alongside Nessie on Wednesday.

The burning of the galley at Up Helly Aa, Lerwick in 2020. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Up Helly Aa set for return

ONE of the world’s most famous fire festivals will return to Lerwick for the first time in two years later this month with organisers promising spectacular pyrotechnics.

On Tuesday, January 31, the Jarl squad will march through the streets of Lerwick with the galley before going round local care homes and schools. Then, in the evening, they will lead a torch-lit procession, prior to the ceremonial burning of the boat.

Committee secretary Robert Geddes said: “Obviously, we all grow up with it, so for it to be postponed for the first time in our generation, it’s been an unusual time.

“But people will definitely recognise the festival as it was.”

SISTER Andre, a French nun and the world’s oldest known person, who lived through two world wars, 18 presidents of her country, the 1918 influenza pandemic and who survived Covid-19, died at the grand old age of 118.

She loved helping children and was known to be a gourmet. For her 117th birthday, she ate a hearty dish of roasted capon, cheese and a dessert similar to a baked alaska. She said in several interviews that she enjoyed a daily diet of wine and chocolate.

Ken Bruce confirmed he was leaving the BBC.

VETERAN radio presenter Ken Bruce announced he was stepping back from his popular Radio 2 morning show after 31 years to join Greatest Hits Radio.

The mellifluous Scot joined the Beeb in 1977 as a news presenter with Radio Scotland in Glasgow and subsequently appeared on various programmes on Radio 2 during the 1980s. He has hosted his current show since 1992, presiding over popular features including the famous PopMaster and Tracks of My Years.

Weather causes chaos on the roads

HEAVY snow fell across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands and caused treacherous driving and walking conditions throughout the region.

Many Highland, Aberdeenshire and Shetland schools were closed as a result of the wintry weather which led to several weather warnings being issued.

Aberdeen City’s primary routes – around 50% of the city’s roads – were gritted twice overnight in preparation of the forecast weather.

Yet many were in a dreadful condition on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lena and John Stuart enjoyed their visit to Downing Street. Image: Design/ Jason Hedges

A YOUNG Ukrainian woman called Lena and her host, councillor John Stuart, were invited to Number 10 Downing Street by UK Government minister Michael Gove.

The invitation was sparked by the Conservative politician reading a Press and Journal article in which she spoke about Buckie becoming her safe haven.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was “moved” by her story and he, the Prime Minster’s wife Akshata Murty and the ambassador for Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hosted the gathering of around 100 people.

Lena said: “It was surreal and strange as it is Downing Street. We couldn’t believe it until we got there. It was a cool experience.”

Graceland to stay in the family

ELVIS Presley’s iconic Graceland mansion will stay in the family after the death of his only child, Lisa Marie Presley.

The 54-year-old singer died earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest and her three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, will inherit the Tennessee estate.

The building, which was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006, was opened to the public in 1982, following the death of Presley’s father five years earlier.

Andy Murray, pictured, showed his talent to beat Matteo Berrettini in Australia.

ANDY Murray produced a thrilling reminder of his talents when he beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini – the 2021 Wimbledon finalist – in the first round of the Australian Open.

The Scot was pushed all the way during an epic five-set tussle which had the Melbourne crowd in raptures before he sealed victory at the end of a marathon match.

Not bad for somebody who announced his retirement at the same venue in 2019!

GINA Lollobrigida, the Italian actor who was once called “the most beautiful woman in the world”, died at the age of 95.

Through the 1950s and 60s, she was one of the world’s most desired performers and starred in a number of European and American films opposite many of Hollywood’s leading men of the day, including Humphrey Bogart, who said: “She makes Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple.”

 

 

 

