What we learned this week about…..cakes, flakes and the passing of the world’s oldest person

IT has become one of the common sights of working in an office: colleagues arranging a “surprise” party and celebrating somebody’s birthday with cake.

But now, there are fears that might become a thing of the past after Food Standards Agency chairwoman Professor Susan Jebb compared being around a few slabs of cake in the office to the impact of passive smoking.

Speaking in a personal capacity, she said workers should stop testing the willpower of colleagues and added: “If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes.”

Unsurprisingly, her comments went down like a soggy bottom.

A FOUR-TIME cancer survivor raised funds for charity by diving into the waters of the UK, including a freezing Loch Ness.

Tim Crossin, a 59-year-old former Royal Marine Commando from Poole, was on a tour of Scotland, visiting the best cold water plunge locations.

Having already braved the chill on the Isle of Skye, Ullapool and Spean Bridge, Mr Crossin and three fellow commandos took a dip alongside Nessie on Wednesday.

Up Helly Aa set for return

ONE of the world’s most famous fire festivals will return to Lerwick for the first time in two years later this month with organisers promising spectacular pyrotechnics.

On Tuesday, January 31, the Jarl squad will march through the streets of Lerwick with the galley before going round local care homes and schools. Then, in the evening, they will lead a torch-lit procession, prior to the ceremonial burning of the boat.

Committee secretary Robert Geddes said: “Obviously, we all grow up with it, so for it to be postponed for the first time in our generation, it’s been an unusual time.

“But people will definitely recognise the festival as it was.”

SISTER Andre, a French nun and the world’s oldest known person, who lived through two world wars, 18 presidents of her country, the 1918 influenza pandemic and who survived Covid-19, died at the grand old age of 118.

She loved helping children and was known to be a gourmet. For her 117th birthday, she ate a hearty dish of roasted capon, cheese and a dessert similar to a baked alaska. She said in several interviews that she enjoyed a daily diet of wine and chocolate.

VETERAN radio presenter Ken Bruce announced he was stepping back from his popular Radio 2 morning show after 31 years to join Greatest Hits Radio.

The mellifluous Scot joined the Beeb in 1977 as a news presenter with Radio Scotland in Glasgow and subsequently appeared on various programmes on Radio 2 during the 1980s. He has hosted his current show since 1992, presiding over popular features including the famous PopMaster and Tracks of My Years.

Weather causes chaos on the roads

HEAVY snow fell across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands and caused treacherous driving and walking conditions throughout the region.

Many Highland, Aberdeenshire and Shetland schools were closed as a result of the wintry weather which led to several weather warnings being issued.

Aberdeen City’s primary routes – around 50% of the city’s roads – were gritted twice overnight in preparation of the forecast weather.

Yet many were in a dreadful condition on Wednesday and Thursday.

A YOUNG Ukrainian woman called Lena and her host, councillor John Stuart, were invited to Number 10 Downing Street by UK Government minister Michael Gove.

The invitation was sparked by the Conservative politician reading a Press and Journal article in which she spoke about Buckie becoming her safe haven.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was “moved” by her story and he, the Prime Minster’s wife Akshata Murty and the ambassador for Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko hosted the gathering of around 100 people.

Lena said: “It was surreal and strange as it is Downing Street. We couldn’t believe it until we got there. It was a cool experience.”

Graceland to stay in the family

ELVIS Presley’s iconic Graceland mansion will stay in the family after the death of his only child, Lisa Marie Presley.

The 54-year-old singer died earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest and her three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, will inherit the Tennessee estate.

The building, which was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006, was opened to the public in 1982, following the death of Presley’s father five years earlier.

ANDY Murray produced a thrilling reminder of his talents when he beat Italy’s Matteo Berrettini – the 2021 Wimbledon finalist – in the first round of the Australian Open.

The Scot was pushed all the way during an epic five-set tussle which had the Melbourne crowd in raptures before he sealed victory at the end of a marathon match.

Not bad for somebody who announced his retirement at the same venue in 2019!

GINA Lollobrigida, the Italian actor who was once called “the most beautiful woman in the world”, died at the age of 95.

Through the 1950s and 60s, she was one of the world’s most desired performers and starred in a number of European and American films opposite many of Hollywood’s leading men of the day, including Humphrey Bogart, who said: “She makes Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple.”