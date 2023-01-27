Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Duncan and Todd group appoints product development manager

By Jacqueline Wake Young
January 27, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 27, 2023, 4:11 pm
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.
Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group's product development manager.

Duncan and Todd Group, Scotland’s largest independent optometrist and hearing care specialist, has appointed a product development manager to help drive its growth plans.

Gillian Sibeth will work as part of a team to support the group’s retail and external manufacturing arms.

The newly-created role will see her travelling to branches across Scotland and managing the roll-out of frames, lenses and other products, including developing training and career opportunities.

Gillian brings more than 25 years of experience in the optical sector, most recently with a practice in Edinburgh, where she was a retail dispensing optician specialising in individual and artisan eyewear.

Gillian Sibeth says she is driven by finding the perfect eyewear for clients.

She said: “I am excited to have taken on a new challenge. My focus is on client experience and finding a solution to their visual needs as well as personal tailoring in styling the perfect eyewear.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to join a forward-thinking group so I am looking forward to working with the Duncan and Todd team across Scotland and helping to drive sales growth.”

Growing the business

Frances Rus, managing director of Duncan and Todd Group, said: “We are delighted to have Gillian on board to help us drive sales and grow the business through our retail offering as well as our increased manufacturing capabilities at our new premises in Aberdeen.

“She brings a huge amount of experience as a dispensing optician with a proven track record in retail and is key to our growth plans in 2023 and beyond.”

Duncan and Todd Group was founded more than 50 years ago and now as more than 40 branches.

Duncan and Todd Group recently marked its 50th anniversary with a multimillion pound investment into the new manufacturing lab and the acquisition of five branches across the country.

The Group was founded in 1972 by Norman Duncan and Stewart Todd, who opened their first branch in Peterhead with the aim of providing a professional local eyecare service.

It has since expanded significantly and now boasts more than 40 branches.

The group has invested and expanded over the years into hearing care.

It has recently acquired a number of independent opticians, including Eyewise Optometrists in Banchory, Pitlochry Opticians, G A Henderson Optometrist in Thurso and The Spectacle Company in Stonehaven and Montrose.

The acquisition of nine practices from Black & Lizars in 2019 bolstered Duncan and Todd’s reach across Scotland, from the Borders and Central Belt to the Highlands and Islands, and the company is now looking for further acquisition targets.

Over the past few years, the group has invested in hearing care with free hearing tests and supply, fitting and tuning of a comprehensive range of hearing aids, including digital aids.

Helping clients to choose the right glasses is a top priority for Duncan and Todd.

The new lab – which is expected to open in Dyce, Aberdeen, in the next few weeks – represents a major investment in premises for the group’s manufacturing arm Caledonian Optical and the very latest equipment for manufacturing bespoke lenses for customers.

The group also group operates Smart Employee Eyecare (SEE), a simple web-based service to satisfy a company’s legal HSE compliance requirements for employees’ eye care to large public and private sector clients.

For more information, visit www.duncanandtodd.com

Gillian Sibeth has been appointed Duncan and Todd Group’s product development manager.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Lifestyle

A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast
A group of 12 will take to the skies to help raise funds for an Inverness MS sufferer. Image: Shutterstock.
Skydive fundraiser to help send Inverness MS sufferer to Mexico for treatment
Gayle visits Inverurie Bass - the remains of a motte-and-bailey castle.
Inverurie Bass: Exploring remains of a 12th-Century motte-and-bailey castle that 'traumatised' paranormal investigators
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 2801 12 TAZ having a good stretch at top of stairs. Fiona Coutts 1 Gordon Terrace Lumsden Huntly Aberdeenshire Ab544GL Picture shows; Taz. 1 Gordon Terrace Lumsden Huntly Aberdeenshire Ab544GL. Supplied by Fiona Coutts Date; 11/01/2023
Pet Portraits: Taz streches out to grab the prize
Flora Fraser with her most recent book. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Author Flora Fraser talks new book and old times
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 4th June '19 Waterside Restaurant at The Glen Mhor Hotel, Inverness. Spaghetti Marinara.
Eden Court: Here are 6 restaurants in Inverness to visit for pre-theatre dinner and…
The Cairngorm funicular is back in action. Image: Cairngorm Mountain.
What we learned this week....about funicular reopening, funny games at Pittodrie and Peat &…
Kenneth Williams had one of the most recognisable voices on TV. Image: Ghw Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What’s in a voice?
Barbara Henderson has written a new book "Rivet Boy".
Profile: Inverness author Barbara Henderson has created a riveting read about the Forth Bridge

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
Richard, Kathleen and Rachael Davidson. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography
Breeding for quality at Corsairtly

Editor's Picks

Most Commented