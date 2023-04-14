5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock and visit the lambs

We have somehow reached the middle of yet another month.

With 2023 flying by, we are trying to make the most of our weekends, especially considering Monday will mean heading back to work and school for many.

Luckily, there are lots of fun events happening across the north and north-east this weekend to keep us busy.

School of Rock

St Giles’ Theatre Group is ready to rock this weekend with its production of School of Rock at Elgin Town Hall.

Young people ages between 10 and 18 have been working hard since September to pull together what promises to be an epic show, especially given it’s an adaptation of the hit movie starring Jack Black.

To do your bit to support local theatre this weekend, get your tickets at ticketsource.co.uk.

Culloden Battlefield

We now have Premium Culloden Tickets available to book online, which includes a guided tour of the battlefield! 💻🎟… Posted by Culloden Battlefield & Visitor Centre on Friday, 24 March 2023

Sunday April 16 marks 277 years since the final Jacobite Rising came to a brutal head at the Battle of Culloden.

There are a number of events taking place at Culloden Battlefield on the outskirts of Inverness to mark the occasion, but you can also visit the site for free anytime.

The visitor centre’s 360-degree battle immersion theatre puts you right in the heart of the action, and new premium guided tours are available for anyone keen to better understand what went on all those years ago.

To find out more, go to nts.org.uk.

Petts Farm lambing experience

Who wouldn’t want to spend their weekend surrounded by little newborn lambs?

The Ross family are inviting locals to The Petts Farm, just east of Tarland, to enjoy their 2023 lambing experience.

Visitors will be able to meet, cuddle and feed the baby lambs, as well as witness them taking their first steps and ask lots of questions about the new arrivals.

There are various timeslots available throughout the weekend that you can book at eventbrite.co.uk.

St Magnus Day

Orcadians will be excited to celebrate St Magnus Day this Sunday.

Along with taking part in activities happening across the islands, there are a number of places you can go to celebrate the saint.

You could visit St Magnus Kirk in Egilsay where the former Viking Earl was killed, or St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, in which a pillar holds his remains.

You could also explore the St Magnus Way, a 58-mile walking route across Egilsay and the mainland follow the route the body of Magnus was taken on before his remains were interred at the cathedral.

Pedal Power

🚴‍♀️🚵Do you want to discover more of what our area has to offer by using pedal power? We have just the event for you!… Posted by Visit Inverness Loch Ness on Monday, 6 March 2023

Visit Inverness Loch Ness is hosting a free bike event in Drumnadrochit this Saturday to show how much fun active travel can be.

People of all ages can get involved in the day’s activities which include a pump track, e-bike tours, mountain bike tours, bike maintenance, local food and drink stalls and a treasure hunt.

Events kick off at 10am at The Green, find out more at visitinvernesslochness.com.