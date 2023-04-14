5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock and visit the lambs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Celebrate St Magnus Day, watch School of Rock and visit the lambs

If you are stuck for what to do this weekend, we are here to help.

St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
St Magnus Day takes place this Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

We have somehow reached the middle of yet another month.

With 2023 flying by, we are trying to make the most of our weekends, especially considering Monday will mean heading back to work and school for many.

Luckily, there are lots of fun events happening across the north and north-east this weekend to keep us busy.

School of Rock

Are you ready to rock? Image: St Giles Theatre Group

St Giles’ Theatre Group is ready to rock this weekend with its production of School of Rock at Elgin Town Hall.

Young people ages between 10 and 18 have been working hard since September to pull together what promises to be an epic show, especially given it’s an adaptation of the hit movie starring Jack Black.

To do your bit to support local theatre this weekend, get your tickets at ticketsource.co.uk.

Culloden Battlefield

We now have Premium Culloden Tickets available to book online, which includes a guided tour of the battlefield! 💻🎟…

Posted by Culloden Battlefield & Visitor Centre on Friday, 24 March 2023

Sunday April 16 marks 277 years since the final Jacobite Rising came to a brutal head at the Battle of Culloden.

There are a number of events taking place at Culloden Battlefield on the outskirts of Inverness to mark the occasion, but you can also visit the site for free anytime.

The visitor centre’s 360-degree battle immersion theatre puts you right in the heart of the action, and new premium guided tours are available for anyone keen to better understand what went on all those years ago.

To find out more, go to nts.org.uk.

Petts Farm lambing experience

You can’t say no to that face! Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Who wouldn’t want to spend their weekend surrounded by little newborn lambs?

The Ross family are inviting locals to The Petts Farm, just east of Tarland, to enjoy their 2023 lambing experience.

Visitors will be able to meet, cuddle and feed the baby lambs, as well as witness them taking their first steps and ask lots of questions about the new arrivals.

There are various timeslots available throughout the weekend that you can book at eventbrite.co.uk.

St Magnus Day

Take a stroll along St Magnus Way. Image: Fionn McArthur

Orcadians will be excited to celebrate St Magnus Day this Sunday.

Along with taking part in activities happening across the islands, there are a number of places you can go to celebrate the saint.

You could visit St Magnus Kirk in Egilsay where the former Viking Earl was killed, or St Magnus Cathedral in Kirkwall, in which a pillar holds his remains.

You could also explore the St Magnus Way, a 58-mile walking route across Egilsay and the mainland follow the route the body of Magnus was taken on before his remains were interred at the cathedral.

Pedal Power

🚴‍♀️🚵Do you want to discover more of what our area has to offer by using pedal power? We have just the event for you!…

Posted by Visit Inverness Loch Ness on Monday, 6 March 2023

Visit Inverness Loch Ness is hosting a free bike event in Drumnadrochit this Saturday to show how much fun active travel can be.

People of all ages can get involved in the day’s activities which include a pump track, e-bike tours, mountain bike tours, bike maintenance, local food and drink stalls and a treasure hunt.

Events kick off at 10am at The Green, find out more at visitinvernesslochness.com.

