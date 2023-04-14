Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

In-form Kinloss Eagles will take a huge step towards of a Caley Three North title and National Bowl double should they beat Dyce at home tomorrow in the six-team play-offs.

After their stunning 48-20 win at Garioch last week, the Eagles will be hot favourites over a winless Dyce team.

Not that Mike Lawton, Kinloss head coach was taking anything for granted, saying: “We have respect for every team in the section, and are fully focused on winning all our five play-off games before we tackle Panmure on May 6 in the final of the National Bowl at Murrayfield.”

Second-placed Garioch meet third-placed Highland 3rds at Kellands Park, knowing that only a win will keep them in contention for the title.

In the bottom play-offs, leaders Caithness have completed their four-game campaign, and can only hope that their two nearest challengers – Aberdeen University Medics and Inverness Craig Dunain – drop points in their remaining two matches.

Tomorrow, the Medics entertain Fraserburgh and should they beat them, it would set up a decider with the Inverness side the following week.

Elsewhere, Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to Turriff.