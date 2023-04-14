Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Caley Three North play-off matches near climax

Kinloss Eagles are red-hot favourites ahead of their clash with winless Dyce in the top section.

By Jack Nixon
There are some intriguing matches this weekend.

In-form Kinloss Eagles will take a huge step towards of a Caley Three North title and National Bowl double should they beat Dyce at home tomorrow in the six-team play-offs.

After their stunning 48-20 win at Garioch last week, the Eagles will be hot favourites over a winless Dyce team.

Not that Mike Lawton, Kinloss head coach was taking anything for granted, saying: “We have respect for every team in the section, and are fully focused on winning all our five play-off games before we tackle Panmure on May 6 in the final of the National Bowl at Murrayfield.”

Second-placed Garioch meet third-placed Highland 3rds at Kellands Park, knowing that only a win will keep them in contention for the title.

In the bottom play-offs, leaders Caithness have completed their four-game campaign, and can only hope that their two nearest challengers – Aberdeen University Medics and Inverness Craig Dunain – drop points in their remaining two matches.

Tomorrow, the Medics entertain Fraserburgh and should they beat them, it would set up a decider with the Inverness side the following week.

Elsewhere, Inverness Craig Dunain are at home to Turriff.

There are some intriguing matches this weekend.
