VanLifers And The Rising Popularity Of Life On The Road

If you fell in love with all things campervan during lockdown, then chances are you may be a vanlifer – someone who chose to take a weekend pastime to a new level and kit out a van of your own.

Out this month in paperback, VanLifers: Beautiful Conversions for Life on the Road by Alex Waite, charts the lives of people who took the leap and repurposed vehicles to create a home.

For many vanlifers, a weekend surf trip is enough while some prefer a regular camp spot. For others, though, van conversions were a labour of love with some people opting for a full time life on the road with their families.

Alex Waite, editor, said: “While love for campers and motorhomes is still widespread, converting your own vehicle to live and travel in has become increasingly popular in the UK over recent years − and the coronavirus pandemic has only increased the trend further.

“For many vanlifers the joy is in converting it themselves and making it personal and unique.”

Alex produced the book after witnessing a friend’s conversion of a Parcelforce truck into a stunning home.

She said: “I was inspired to gather stories and tips from amazing people around the world who have decided to take on the challenge of a self-build for a wide range of vehicles.

“From storing bikes and climbing equipment under beds to ecofriendly power sources – as well as working out the tricky toilet situation – no two stories or solutions are the same.”

Stunning scenery, endless mountain ranges and its vast wilderness makes Scotland the best and most beautiful adventure playground

Conversions included ambulances, lorries, firetrucks, delivery vehicles, horse boxes and transit vans, all of which get the personal touch from their loving owners, with numerous creative storage ideas, power solutions, and housing for well-travelled pets, among many other innovations for life on the road.

Scotland remains a favourite for vanlifers

Not surprisingly, Scotland remains a popular destination for vanlifers. Izzy and Laurie picked up a painter’s van in 2017 and haven’t looked back. They travel with Bear, the dog, in Grizzly, and are part of the The Leave It Better Community, a camping group with a ‘leave it better than you found it’ ethos.

Izzy said: “Our favourite place to escape to in the van is Scotland and we have been making it a yearly pilgrimage since we started vanlife. The combination of stunning scenery, endless mountain ranges and its vast wilderness makes Scotland the best and most beautiful adventure playground.

“We are wild campers at heart, and in Scotland it is easy to escape from civilisation and lose yourself in the wilderness. We love it so much that one day we hope to make Scotland our home.”

Follow Izzy, Laurie and Bear’s adventures on Instagram at camperdreamin and camperdreamin.com

Competition

The Press and Journal has copies of the book to give away to three lucky van life enthusiasts out there. Just email yourcar@ajl.co.uk with VANLIFE COMPETITION in the header field, remembering to include your full name and address, and the first three names picked will receive a copy.

More stunning images of beautiful van conversions here. Details on how to get copies of VanLifers: Beautiful Conversions for Life on the Road by Alex Waite from thehistorypress.co.uk rrp £20.