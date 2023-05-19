VanLifers And The Rising Popularity Of Life On The Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VanLifers And The Rising Popularity Of Life On The Road

Book documents motorists' challenge of converting vehicles into homes

By Felicity Donohoe
Life on the road
Life on the road

If you fell in love with all things campervan during lockdown, then chances are you may be a vanlifer – someone who chose to take a weekend pastime to a new level and kit out a van of your own.

Out this month in paperback, VanLifers: Beautiful Conversions for Life on the Road by Alex Waite, charts the lives of people who took the leap and repurposed vehicles to create a home.

Conversions are creative and inspiring

For many vanlifers, a weekend surf trip is enough while some prefer a regular camp spot. For others, though, van conversions were a labour of love with some people opting for a full time life on the road with their families.

Alex Waite, editor, said: “While love for campers and motorhomes is still widespread, converting your own vehicle to live and travel in has become increasingly popular in the UK over recent years − and the coronavirus pandemic has only increased the trend further.

“For many vanlifers the joy is in converting it themselves and making it personal and unique.”

Choosing your view is part of life on the road

Alex produced the book after witnessing a friend’s conversion of a Parcelforce truck into a stunning home.

She said: “I was inspired to gather stories and tips from amazing people around the world who have decided to take on the challenge of a self-build for a wide range of vehicles.

“From storing bikes and climbing equipment under beds to ecofriendly power sources – as well as working out the tricky toilet situation – no two stories or solutions are the same.”

Stunning scenery, endless mountain ranges and its vast wilderness makes Scotland the best and most beautiful adventure playground

Conversions included ambulances, lorries, firetrucks, delivery vehicles, horse boxes and transit vans, all of which get the personal touch from their loving owners, with numerous creative storage ideas, power solutions, and housing for well-travelled pets, among many other innovations for life on the road.

Scotland remains a favourite for vanlifers

Not surprisingly, Scotland remains a popular destination for vanlifers. Izzy and Laurie picked up a painter’s van in 2017 and haven’t looked back. They travel with Bear, the dog, in Grizzly, and are part of the The Leave It Better Community, a camping group with a ‘leave it better than you found it’ ethos.

Izzy said: “Our favourite place to escape to in the van is Scotland and we have been making it a yearly pilgrimage since we started vanlife. The combination of stunning scenery, endless mountain ranges and its vast wilderness makes Scotland the best and most beautiful adventure playground.

“We are wild campers at heart, and in Scotland it is easy to escape from civilisation and lose yourself in the wilderness. We love it so much that one day we hope to make Scotland our home.”

Follow Izzy, Laurie and Bear’s adventures on Instagram at camperdreamin and camperdreamin.com

Competition

VanLifers: Beautiful Conversions for Life on the Road by Alex Waite

The Press and Journal has copies of the book to give away to three lucky van life enthusiasts out there. Just email yourcar@ajl.co.uk with VANLIFE COMPETITION in the header field, remembering to include your full name and address, and the first three names picked will receive a copy.

More stunning images of beautiful van conversions here. Details on how to get copies of VanLifers: Beautiful Conversions for Life on the Road by Alex Waite from thehistorypress.co.uk rrp £20.

