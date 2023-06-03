Even in the off-season, Emma Hunter keeps her eye on the ball at Aberdeen FC Community Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Even in the off-season, Emma Hunter keeps her eye on the ball at Aberdeen FC Community Trust

The operations manager of Aberdeen FC Community Trust has helped create a packed programme of activities for people from five to 85

Emma Hunter is expecting a busy summer as operations manager of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.
By Neil Drysdale

The curtain might have fallen on Aberdeen FC for the 2022-23 campaign, but the work never stops behind the scenes at Pittodrie.

In the coming weeks, even while there are no fixtures and the first-team squad will be on holiday after their season’s labours, there is a packed programme for the AFC Community Trust, whose operations manager Emma Hunter will be at the heart of those demonstrating this is a club with a vision which extends beyond elite football.

Some people might believe that the summer is a happy time – and it is for many as they entertain thoughts of foreign vacations and soaking up the sun – but there are plenty of others who are finding life difficult in the current economic climate and Emma and her colleagues will be striving to make them feel safe, secure and nurtured.

Trust is at the heart of many things

Their endeavours aren’t merely restricted to any one age group; quite the opposite. Whether it’s primary school children participating in organised camps or senior citizens gaining the benefits of the Football Memories programme which helps those with dementia and their families, the trust is at the centre of many worthwhile schemes.

Emma Hunter is at the heart of many different AFC community trust initiatives. .

Sport may not be a panacea for the planet’s ills, but it does bring people together and tackles a variety of social problems. The trust has forged relationships with more than 30 primary and secondary schools throughout the city and, as Emma explained, these are seedbeds to the next generation of players, fans, volunteers and officials in both the men’s and women’s game and they need to be encouraged on their journey.

She reeled off an impressive list of initiatives which have been launched by the Dons. There’s the holiday coaching ventures across the City and Shire which will involve around 600 participants; allied to funding to assist “at least 30 of our vulnerable youngsters” to attend camps which they would not otherwise be able to afford.

Using the power of the badge

Then, there’s Go Fitba, which will provide scores of young folk with football activity and workshops on health and wellbeing, along with lunch. (And, with schools closed, the importance of access to free meals can’t be underestimated).

The club also has a group of youth ambassadors and a squad of volunteers with a determination to boost spirits and enhance the lives of those in their midst.

Or, as Emma put it: “We use the power of the badge and of football to help others.”

Emma Hunter with a group on walkers in Aberdeen’s Seaton Park.

The legendary player and manager of Real Madrid, Alfredo Di Stefano, famously said in 1983 when the Scots beat his team in the final of the European Cup Winners Cup: “Aberdeen have what money can’t buy: a soul, a team spirit built in a family tradition”

And that philosophy is the cornerstone of their desire to be a vibrant force for good in the thick of the action whether you are five or 85 in the north east.

Emma remarked: “We know a lot of people are struggling in the cost-of-living crisis and it’s really challenging for them to go on holiday or pay for childcare, so there is a sense that we want to be involved in offering as many opportunities as possible.”

The club is at the centre of things

That extends to everything from the various memories groups in football, golf and music, to healthy walks in places such as Seaton Park and Technogym classes.

Teenagers, who might be missing their friends or lacking company, are also being offered a “Check In” service, where they can discuss any issues they may be having.

Ultimately, it is not just about THE trust, it about building trust between those who run the club and those who live in the city where it is based.

Emma Hunter cares about a lot more than just football.

Emma doesn’t make grand claims for herself. Her organisation couldn’t do as much without the exertions of so many volunteers and she is grateful for their commitment.

Yet, she herself has been a tireless champion for highlighting the positives of linking sport to health, exercise, discipline and building camaraderie and confidence.

There will be no goals at Pittodrie for the next few weeks. But that doesn’t mean Emma and the trust won’t be pursuing their own very commendable objectives.

Further information is available at the AFC Community Trust website.

 

 

